Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jun 30, 2025 05:17 GMT
Takane Takamine as seen in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11 (Image via Liden Films)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11 is set to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on AT-X, followed by other local television networks. Later, the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Ellie Evergreen joining Takamine and Shirota for a study session. During this, she confronted Takamine about Shirota, getting her to spill some beans. The anime episode later focused on Takamine taking charge of her class's cultural festival preparations.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11 release date and time

Takane Takamine as seen in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! (Image via Liden Films)
According to the anime's official website, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11 is slated to broadcast in Japan on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones worldwide, the anime may release early in some regions.

Additionally, the anime's international availability may be delayed depending on Crunchyroll's decision to censor the upcoming episode.

The anime's upcoming episode will be titled I'll give you a dry run.

The 11th episode of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time06:30 amWednesdayJune 11
Eastern Daylight Time9:30 amWednesdayJune 11
British Summer Time02:30 pmWednesdayJune 11
Central European Summer Time03:30 pmWednesdayJune 11
Indian Standard Time7:00 pmWednesdayJune 11
Philippine Standard Time9:30 pmWednesdayJune 11
Japanese Standard Time10:30 pmWednesdayJune 11
Australia Central Standard Time11:00 pmWednesdayJune 11
Where to watch Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11?

Ellie Evergreen as seen in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! (Image via Liden Films)
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11 will first be aired on AT-X, followed by other local television networks like Tokyo MX, BS11, Gifu Broadcasting, Mie TV, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto.

As for international anime fans, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11 will later be available to stream worldwide on Crunchyroll.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 recap

Koushi Shirota as seen in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! (Image via Liden Films)
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10, titled It Rains, and Shirota Freezes Up, saw Ellie Evergreen join Shirota and Takamine for their study session. During this, Ellie confronted Takamine about Shirota, asking if she was dating him. Takamine used this opportunity to share her concerns with Ellie while hiding it behind the obvious guise of something that was bothering her friend.

Later, the anime saw Takamine taking charge of her class's Cultural Festival preparations. As she was confirmed as Cinderella, she wanted Shirota to nominate himself for the role of Prince Charming. Amidst this, the class's other top student, Ouji Seiya, nominated himself for the role. Fearing Seiya possibly blackmailing Takamine, Shirota nominated himself as well.

What to expect from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11?

Ouji Seiya and Koushi Shirota as seen in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! (Image via Liden Films)
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11, titled I'll give you a dry run, will likely resume the preparations for the Cinderella play. With Shirota and Seiya having nominated themselves for the role of Prince Charming, the anime's upcoming episode could see Takamine conduct an audition.

Amidst all this, Takamine is set to make a mistake while using her Eternal Virgin Road ability. Later, the anime will also see Takamine invite Shirota to the school's rooftop for a private conversation.

Related Links

Gokul Chettiyar

