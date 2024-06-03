"Practice promoting Daima": Dragon Ball fans unload on Toei after their latest non-Daima-related post

With the world busy supporting their own anime series, the Dragon Ball fans have finally emerged since the climax of the Super series asking for a sequel or any other canon anime series.

With the recent posts of Toei Animation centered solely on One Piece and some old content from Akira Toriyama's magnum opus, fans can't keep quiet anymore and want answers from the animation studio. They claim that the studio is not promoting projects released to the Dragon Ball series.

A recent post from the animation studio took to the internet where a past moment from Akira Toriyama's most influential series was celebrated. As the world celebrated this moment, the true fans of the series weren't happy and wanted the studio to promote its new projects, such as the Daima series, announced last year. Moreover, true fans of the anime also demanded a sequel to the Super series.

Trending

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

Fans react to Toei promoting old Dragon Ball content instead of the latest Daima series

Expand Tweet

On May 30, 2024, Toei Animation posted some shots from an episode of Dragon Ball Z where Goten and Trunks tried fusing for the first time. This happened during the Majin Buu Saga and they used Fusion Dance to perform the fusion.

Unfortunately, the first couple of tries didn't land well as their fusion resulted in a being that was either too chubby or malfunctioned. But as they continued and rectified the errors they made in their dance, they fused successfully thus becoming Gotenks, which fits well with the description of the post:

"Practice makes perfect."

Goku as seen in the Daima anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Sadly, the true fans of the series didn't like this throwback as they wanted the series to promote new projects of the series, one of which is the Daima series. The Daima series was announced in October 2023 and is based on a manga series of the same name.

This work is also the last one Akira Toriyama worked on before he passed away and follows an original story where Goku and his friend turn small due to a mysterious reason. The series is set to air in Fall 2024, but no specific release date has been announced yet.

Reactions from fans on Toei not promoting the Daima series

Expand Tweet

The fans couldn't keep their disappointment hidden and taunted the animation studio for not promoting new content, the Daima series. Moreover, some fans also mentioned that the studio should also promote a sequel for the hit Super series, thus adding to the misery of the fans.

"Bro promotes more old then new content" a fan said

"How about y’all “practice” bringing back Super or advertising Daima" another fan said

"When are we gonna get Daima broooo" another one questioned

Gotenks as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

On the other hand, some fans just enjoyed the moment and praised the Z series for being one of the best anime of all time. While some fans claimed the fusion dance of Goten and Trunks was one of the best scenes from the series, some were taken aback by the scene and shared their personal experience with the moment that the animation studio shared.

"One of my favorite moments in Dragon Ball Z " a fan claimed

"This will forever be one of the best anime out there" another one claimed

"I laughed at this when I was a kid" another fan said

Final thoughts

A few days ago, One Piece announced the airing of some of its episodes on the largest screen in the world and the Dragon Ball fans blamed Toei Animation, as these two series share the same studio, for the same thing as the current issue.

While it is sad to see that the Super sequel has been given no announcement, there could be some reason behind this which is beyond fans' understanding. So, at moments like these, it is good to keep calm and enjoy the current projects that already have an anime adaptation.

Related Links