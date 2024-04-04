Re:Monster Episode 2: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Re:Monster Episode 2 is currently scheduled for release in Japan on April 9, 2024, on 12:00 am JST. The anime is based on the Re:Monster light novel that had its serialization run from 2012 to 2017, and has gained a rather niche fanbase.

The anime is being adapted by Studio Deen who have previously worked on the Konosuba series, along with Log Horizon season 2 and Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table. The episodes are available for streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Muse Asia's YouTube channel. It has already been confirmed for an english dubbed version.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the 'Re:Monster' series.

Re:Monster Episode 2 Release date and time for all regions

Re:Monster Episode 2 will be released in Japan on April 9, 2024 at 12:00 am JST. The episode count for the anime is not confirmed yet but it is expected to follow a 12 episode single cour format.

The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:00 am, Monday, April 4 Eastern Daylight Time 10:00 am, Monday, April 4 British Summer Time 3:00 pm, Monday, April 4 Central European Summer Time 4:00 pm, Monday, April 4 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Monday, April 4 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm, Monday, April 4 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Tuesday, April 5

Re:Monster Episode 2 streaming details

Gobrou and his children as shown in the anime (Screengrab via YouTube/ @Amigos Anime)

Re:Monster episode 2 is currently confirmed for a release on Tokyo MX as well as BS11 in Japan on April 9, 2024. Re:Monster episode 2 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Re:Monster anime episode 1 recap

Baby Gobrou as shown in the anime (Screengrab via YouTube/ @genco promotion)

Re:Monster Episode 1 starts off with Tomokui Kanata being betrayed and eliminated by one of his trusted companions. Later on, he is reincarnated as a baby goblin and is named Gobrou by the elder goblin. Gobrou tries to acclimate to his new life as a goblin and discovers how rapidly goblins grow, as he had already reached the age of a human middle schooler in a single day.

Later, Gobrou exits the cave and starts hunting to procure food for himself. He is successful in hunting some horned rabbits along with Gobukichi, one of the fellow goblins born with him. Later on, Gobmi, a female goblin born alongside Gobrou, commends him, prompting Gobrou to ask her to join him in their hunt.

Adult Gobrou as shown in the anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Later on, Gobrou is attacked by the other goblin children during his sleep, but he quickly neutralizes them using the skills he had accumulated. During the hunt, Gobrou brings back excess monster materials and meat to offer to the other goblin children, and tells them that he will train them to hunt on their own.

The episode ends with Gobrou attaining the status of a level 100 goblin and evolving into a hobgoblin, along with Gobkichi who also evolved. Gobrou later sets aside his differences with the other goblin children and takes all of them under his tutelage.

Final Thoughts

Mi the Vampire noble goblin as shown in the anime (Screengrab via YouTube/ @Amigos Anime)

Re:Monster episode 2 will be released on April 9, 2024 and will depict Gobrou and his other fellow goblins hunting monsters to make a collective evolved goblin army. Although the pacing of the manga isn't yet specified, it is possible that the hobgoblins mentioned in episode 1 might confront Gobrou in episode 2.