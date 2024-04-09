Re:Monster episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Re:Monster episode 3 will be released on April 16, 2024, and will see Gobrou unlocking the capabilities of his new evolution while subduing a dryad. The anime is being adapted from the Re:Monster light novel, which began its serialization in 2012 and concluded in 2017.

The episodes are currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel. The title is animated by Studio Deen whose previous works include titles like the latter seasons of Seven Deadly Sins, Log Horizon season 2, and the Konosuba series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Re:Monster series.

Re:Monster episode 3 release date and time for all regions

Re:Monster episode 3 will be released in Japan on April 16, 2024, at 12 am JST. The episode count for this spring 2024 anime is not confirmed as of this writing but it is expected to follow a 12-episode single-cour format.

The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Monday, April 15 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Monday, April 15 British Summer Time 4 pm, Monday, April 15 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Monday, April 15 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Monday, April 15 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Monday, April 15 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Tuesday, April 16

Re:Monster episode 3 streaming details

Re:Monster episode 3 is currently confirmed to be released on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan on April 15, 2024. The upcoming installment will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Re:Monster anime episode 2 recap

Re:Monster episode 2 starts with the reveal that the human women captured by the goblins had mysteriously died after ingesting poison. The elder goblin and Gobrou later burn the bodies while the Goblin elder mourns the loss, unaware of the fact that Gobrou himself had given the women the poison vial out of pity and concern.

Later on, Gobrou continues training the new generation of goblins that had come under his tutelage. While training, a group of evolved goblins approach them out of the forest. Gobrou and Gobukichi then take up arms to defend themselves from the threat of these new goblins but the goblin elder soon stops them by revealing that they belong to the goblin expedition team mentioned in episode 1 of this isekai anime.

The expedition team then reveals that they had captured a few human women during their expedition and they were now going to replace the ones that had died earlier. Gobrou asks whether those human women could be handed over to him but is met with strong opposition from the expedition team, which is the older generation of the goblins.

Redhead, one of the captured humans as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Gobrou and the leader of the expedition team then fight to decide who the leader of the goblins will be. Gobrou naturally defeats him using his various skills and takes over the entire goblin population, including the older and the newer generations.

The episode ends with Gobrou suppressing the rebellious older generation of goblins and going deeper into the forest to defeat more magical beasts. Eventually, Gobrou comes across a red bear and almost dies trying to defeat it. After defeating the bear, Gobrou evolves into an ogre and returns to the goblin cave, much to everyone's surprise.

Re:Monster episode 3: What to expect?

Re:Monster episode 3 will mainly depict the actual consequence of Gobrou evolving into an ogre and reveal more about the forest surrounding the goblin cave. It will also feature Gobrou subduing a dryad who uses goblins and other people as fertilizers.

The much-awaited upcoming installment will be released in Japan on April 16, 2024, at 12 am JST.