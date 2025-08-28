Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other networks. Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming episode for the global audience on the same date.The previous episode mainly focused on Boxxo and the others making their way to defeat the Stratum Lord to lift the curse. However, someone else got to it first and started a fire, killing it. Additionally, a new character from Netherlord's army was also introduced.Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)As mentioned, the upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). Almost every country should be able to watch the episode on Wednesday, despite the differences in time zones.Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time11:30 pmWednesday, September 3, 2025Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amWednesday, September 3, 2025Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amWednesday, September 3, 2025British Summer Time3:30 pmWednesday, September 3, 2025Central European Summer Time4:30 pmWednesday, September 3, 2025Australian Central Standard Time12 amThursday, September 4, 2025Indian Standard Time8 pmWednesday, September 3, 2025Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmWednesday, September 3, 2025Brasilia Time11:30 amWednesday, September 3, 2025Where to watch Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10?Japanese fans of the isekai anime series will be able to watch the upcoming episode on several television networks, such as AT-X, BS NTV, and Tokyo MX. Additionally, streaming platforms like U-NEXT and d Anime Store will also stream the upcoming episode in Japan.For global fans of the series, Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10, as per their summer 2025 anime streaming schedule and lineup.Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 9: A brief recap of the events so farKayolings as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)As the previous episode aired, Boxxo and the others were seen gradually making their way towards the Stratum Lord to defeat him and free the village of its curse. While everyone was feeling cold at night, Boxxo decided to build a hot spring with the help of the others.As everyone was taking a bath, the sky suddenly turned red, indicating a fire in the forest. As it was revealed, someone had set fire to the Stratum Lord. After sending away the Band of Gluttons to look after the villagers, Director Bear and the others started clearing out an area around the burning trees. After a large chunk of the forest had burned while Boxxo protected everyone, the fire finally burned out.While Lammis punched the Lord to check whether it had died or not, a mysterious transparent woman appeared from the tree, and revealed herself as Kayolings, the Shouting Songstress. As she revealed that she is one of the Netherlord's devotees, everyone attacked her and captured her. Meanwhile, back at the village, everyone who was cursed turned back into themselves.What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10? (Speculative)With Boxxo and the others finally returning home to the Clearflow Lake Stratum, Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10 will likely focus on more information regarding the Netherlord revealed from Kayolings. Furthermore, a new adventure might await Boxxo and his friend in the upcoming episode.Also read:The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9: Release date and timeThe Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 9: Release date and timeSecrets of the Silent Witch episode 9: Release date and time