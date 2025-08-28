  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 28, 2025 07:30 GMT
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other networks. Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming episode for the global audience on the same date.

Ad

The previous episode mainly focused on Boxxo and the others making their way to defeat the Stratum Lord to lift the curse. However, someone else got to it first and started a fire, killing it. Additionally, a new character from Netherlord's army was also introduced.

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10: Release date, time, and countdown

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

As mentioned, the upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). Almost every country should be able to watch the episode on Wednesday, despite the differences in time zones.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmWednesday, September 3, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amWednesday, September 3, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amWednesday, September 3, 2025
British Summer Time3:30 pmWednesday, September 3, 2025
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmWednesday, September 3, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time12 amThursday, September 4, 2025
Indian Standard Time8 pmWednesday, September 3, 2025
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmWednesday, September 3, 2025
Brasilia Time11:30 amWednesday, September 3, 2025
Ad
Ad

Where to watch Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10?

Ad

Japanese fans of the isekai anime series will be able to watch the upcoming episode on several television networks, such as AT-X, BS NTV, and Tokyo MX. Additionally, streaming platforms like U-NEXT and d Anime Store will also stream the upcoming episode in Japan.

For global fans of the series, Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10, as per their summer 2025 anime streaming schedule and lineup.

Ad

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 9: A brief recap of the events so far

Kayolings as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Kayolings as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

As the previous episode aired, Boxxo and the others were seen gradually making their way towards the Stratum Lord to defeat him and free the village of its curse. While everyone was feeling cold at night, Boxxo decided to build a hot spring with the help of the others.

Ad

As everyone was taking a bath, the sky suddenly turned red, indicating a fire in the forest. As it was revealed, someone had set fire to the Stratum Lord. After sending away the Band of Gluttons to look after the villagers, Director Bear and the others started clearing out an area around the burning trees. After a large chunk of the forest had burned while Boxxo protected everyone, the fire finally burned out.

Ad

While Lammis punched the Lord to check whether it had died or not, a mysterious transparent woman appeared from the tree, and revealed herself as Kayolings, the Shouting Songstress. As she revealed that she is one of the Netherlord's devotees, everyone attacked her and captured her. Meanwhile, back at the village, everyone who was cursed turned back into themselves.

What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10? (Speculative)

Ad
Ad

With Boxxo and the others finally returning home to the Clearflow Lake Stratum, Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10 will likely focus on more information regarding the Netherlord revealed from Kayolings. Furthermore, a new adventure might await Boxxo and his friend in the upcoming episode.

Also read:

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ribhu Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications