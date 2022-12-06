With the final episode of Rick and Morty season 6 just around the corner, fans are eagerly looking forward to how this season concludes and how episode 10 will set the tone for season 7.

Rick and Morty season 6 has been a rollercoaster ride for the duo, with the overall season being written on a slightly different note than the previous ones.

Rick and Morty season 6 will release its final episode, episode 10, at 11 pm ET and 8 pm PT on Sunday, December 11, 2022, on Cartoon Network's Adult-Swim.

Episode 9 of Rick and Morty, titled A Rick in King Mortur's Mort, starts with Rick and Morty at a pop-up eatery standing in line to eat overpriced food. While Rick is not all that excited about the whole hipster food fest vibe, Morty is keen to explore the place.

As Rick buys hot dogs from an illegal vendor, Morty runs into two guys who look like extras from a movie about Knights set in medieval times. Interestingly, the Knights turn out to be actual knights who are the sworn defenders of the Sun and want Morty to join their ranks by accepting the sword.

While Rick warns Morty not to take the sword (which would've been a good idea for Morty, but not for the episode), Morty ignores Rick's advice and goes for it.

Upon reaching the Sun's surface, Morty is dubbed Sir Morthaniel and is given a chance to join the ranks of the Knights and be immortal. But there's a catch. To become one of the Knights of the Sun, Morty has to chop off his private part and throw it off into the Sun.

Unsurprisingly, Morty is not inclined towards the idea of "stem stumping" and makes his exit with the help of Rick. To their surprise, the King of the Knights of the Sun challenges Morty to a duel if he wishes to leave.

As the two dueled, everything that could go wrong for Morty did go wrong. While Morty won the bout with the help of a sword from Rick that was imbued with AI, he is now the King of the Knights of the Sun and the protector of the Scepter, which makes all planets revolve around it.

Using his new position, Morty quickly takes a vacation and comes home. Upon getting back, he is ready for Rick to criticize how stupid his actions were. To Morty's surprise, Rick refused to do so for the rest of the episode.

Screengrab: Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9 teaser

It won't be long before the Knights come looking for their new King. However, Morty was quick to get out of position by making the Knights of the Sun lose faith completely and abandon their posts.

The episode soon revealed that the Sun was losing control with no Knights to protect it. Furthermore, beings from other planets start to wage war on each other to get to the Scepter and make their planet the center of the sun.

Looking to correct all that he has done wrong, Morty went to the Knights of the Sun again, who are now faithless and addicted to heroin. The episode revealed that they couldn't overdose because of their indestructible bodies.

As they refused to return with Morty, he offered to cut off his p*nis and take his place among the Knights. While Morty made the promise to cut off his privates, we saw him crying and begging for help from Rick.

Screengrab: Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9 teaser

During the ceremony, Rick and Morty were prepared, and so was the ruler from Venus, who wanted to attend the ceremony personally. Not just to be on the scene but also to detect fake privates with the detector machines.

Ultimately, we see Rick communicating with Morty telepathically and telling him to run and jump into the Sun, which later turns out to be another Vat of Acid trick the duo pulled.

Will there be a Rick and Morty season 7?

While fans of the popular Adult Swim series featuring the mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith are waiting for another season, the studio has not yet made any official announcement about season 7.

