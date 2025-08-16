Rock music brings Attack on Titan and Dandadan fandom together in a way no one expected

Fans of Attack on Titan were blown away by a surprise that was revealed in the most recent episode of Dandadan. In addition to being a fantastic addition to the episode, the new song &quot;HAYASii - Hunting Soul&quot; was performed by none other than Kisho Taniyama, who Attack on Titan fans are most familiar with as Jean Kirstein's voice. The outcome? A moment of emotional and musical crossover that struck a chord with both fandoms and sent social media into a frenzy.Kisho Taniyama's musical impact in the latest episode of Dandadan&quot;HAYASii - Hunting Soul,&quot; sung by none other than Kisho Taniyama, was included in the most recent Dandadan episode. Fans of Attack on Titan will recognize this name right away because it is the voice of Jean Kirstein, one of the most adored characters in the series. Taniyama contributed his musical skills from his rock band Granodeo to the supernatural series. Therefore, his role in Dandadan extends beyond voice acting. The animation by Studio Science Saru brought the musical moment to life in a magnificent way, while the song itself was a wonderful match for the episode's violent supernatural action scenes.Also read: Dandadan has finally teased the appearance of Okarun's fatherIn addition to Kisho Taniyama's vocal prowess, the song was chosen because of his ability to convey the rock vibe that fans identify with his voice acting and musical compositions.Fan reaction山形のダシ @mamacky123LINKDid you know that the song HAYASii - Hunting Soul that appears in the Dandadan series is sung by Kisho Taniyama, who plays Jean Kirstein in Attack on Titan? #Dandadan #AttackOnTitan #JeanKirstein #谷山紀章Social media was ablaze with emotions as soon as fans realized Kisho Taniyama's voice was used in both the character and the soundtrack. The connection was strong and immediate, regardless of whether you're a devoted fan of Attack on Titan or Dandadan.&quot;I was bopping my head full on concert mode,&quot; said one fan.&quot;I think this is my favorite episode so far from this season!&quot; exclaimed one fan.Also read: Dandadan may just kill this major character in the manga (and no, we are not ready)The voice similarities were immediately noticed by the fan base, with many remarking that they didn't even need to confirm it because it just sounded natural. Just that recognition brought two very distinct anime worlds together with a surge of joy and nostalgia.&quot;Not to mention the song is banget, way to go science saru! Keep cooking,&quot; stated one fan.&quot;That was an absolute amazing performance, both the voice acting and the song! So much power, no wonder the dead came running to rock!&quot; exclaimed another fan.Also read: Is the Evil Eye bad in Dandadan? Motives and backstory, explainedThe mood was just as important to the response as the voice. Fans praised &quot;Hunting Soul&quot; for elevating the entire program, and it quickly became an anthem. Because of Taniyama's performance, many people voted it their favorite episode of the season thus far.&quot;Just finished the latest Dandan episode and them getting Kisho Taniyama to voice Hayashi is so right,&quot; said one fan.&quot;I did not even have to Google it like I just *knew* and agreed wholeheartedly lmaooo,&quot; said another fan.Also read: 10 Cult classic anime that you should watchIt was evident that the combination had a profound effect, as seen by full-body headbanging and social media timelines replete with compliments for both Dandadan and Kisho Taniyama. This was a fantastic fit in a world where anime music frequently creates or breaks a scene.Final thoughtsAs still from HAYASii - Hunting Soul song in the anime (Image via Science Saru)Something unique happens when two strong anime universes are united by a single voice. Kisho Taniyama's dual influence on Attack on Titan and Dandadan through &quot;Hunting Soul&quot; serves as a reminder of the versatility and power of voice performers. It says volumes that his performance was able to bring together fans of both series. Ultimately, it was a cultural event rather than merely a nice episode or a popular song. And we were all able to share in the experience because of Taniyama and Dandadan.Also readHow strong are the Titan Shifters outside of Attack on Titan's universe? Explored5 fantasy anime characters who can stop the rumbling in Attack on Titan (&amp; 5 who would perish in no time)I used to think Gabi was the worst Attack on Titan character, until I saw BertholdWere Zeke's actions in Attack on Titan born of pure malice or a deeply troubled childhood? ExploredI hated the Attack on Titan ending, until I realized the beauty of Eren's sacrifice