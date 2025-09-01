Ruri Rocks episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ruri Rocks episode 10 will be released on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese television networks. The same anime episode will later be available to stream worldwide.

The anime's previous episode saw Ruri and Shouko go to look for placer gold after a record-breaking rain. However, instead of placer gold, they found other minerals they hadn't found earlier in the area. Hence, Nagi and Imari joined the girls in looking for a new mineral ore. To their surprise, they found Opal due to the dam.

Ruri Rocks episode 10 release date and time

Shouko Seto as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

According to the anime's official website, Ruri Rocks episode 10 will first be aired on September 7, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. However, due to different simulcast schedules worldwide and varying time zones, the anime episode may become available on September 8 in certain regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled Sentence to an Abandoned Railroad.

The tenth episode of the Ruri Rocks anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am Sunday September 7 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am Sunday September 7

British Summer Time 1:30 pm Sunday September 7 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm Sunday September 7 Indian Standard Time 6 pm Sunday September 7 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday September 7 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 pm Sunday September 7 Australia Central Standard Time 10:00 pm Sunday September 7

Where to watch Ruri Rocks episode 10?

Ruri Tanigawa as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 10 will first be aired on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as AT-X, BS11, ABC TV, and TV Aichi. Later, the anime will be available to stream on ABEMA Premium, Prime Video, Lemino, Hulu, Anime Times, Netflix, d Anime Store, and more in Japan.

Ruri Rocks episode 10 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. In addition, with Plus Media Networks Asia having licensed the series in Southeast Asia, it will also be available to stream on Aniplus Asia.

Ruri Rocks episode 9 recap

Nagi and Ruri as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 9, titled Time Capsule of 1.9 Million Tons, saw Ruri and Nagi fail to find an Opal ore. The next day, a record-breaking heavy rain saw the nearest dam allow the water to flow through it to avoid flooding.

Ruri was certain she could find placer gold after the rain and invited Shouko to go on a mineral hunt. However, when they were looking for placer gold, they instead found minerals they hadn't found at the location earlier.

When Ruri and Shouko went to Nagi and Imari with their doubts, Nagi theorized that the heavy rains must have caused some new mineral ores to appear in the area. When the four went to the location, they realized there was an Opal ore nearby, only to later decipher that the dam had blocked all the Opal over 20 years. Hence, when the dam was opened, the Opal settled on the riverbanks.

What to expect from Ruri Rocks episode 10?

Ruri Tanigawa as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 10, titled Sentence to an Abandoned Railroad, will most likely see Ruri, Nagi, Shouko, and Imari go on a new Mineral Hunt. As mentioned in the episode title, the next installment will have something to do with an abandoned railroad. Hence, there is a tiny chance that the next episode will either be about rocks found in a railroad or some metals.

Additionally, the anime episode could also highlight Ruri and Shouko's project as they were soon due to submit their respective reports on water pollutants.

