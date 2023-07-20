Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts episode 15: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts episode 15 is set to release on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 12 am JST, on Japanese channels such as Tokyo MX and BS11. The episode will also be available for streaming on Netflix, Hulu Jp, and other OTT platforms later.

International fans will also be able to watch Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts episode 15 on Crunchyroll. After a fascinating start to the series, fans can't wait to stream the next episode, which will be released in a week.

Under the production of J.C.Staff, Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts has been a hidden gem of 2023. The exciting story and the excellent characters have contributed to this anime's success. That's why so many fans have been looking forward to the next episode of this title.

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts episode 15 has been titled Chance Meeting of a Boy and a Child

Release date and time & where to watch

Nishimiya Eri @myanimewaifu Master July 19th airing Anime!



Title : Niehime to Kemono no Ou (Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts)

Genre : Fantasy, Horror, Romance

Episode : 14



Anticipating your choice! - Nishimiya Eri, your loyal maid



Title : Niehime to Kemono no Ou (Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts)

Genre : Fantasy, Horror, Romance

Episode : 14

As mentioned above, the Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts episode 15 will be released on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 12 am JST, on Tokyo MX and BS11. The upcoming episode will also be available for streaming in Japan, on Netflix, Hulu jp, Abema, Amazon Prime Video jp, Lemino, and other streaming services, as per the anime's official website. However, fans will have to wait a couple of days to stream it.

As for international fans, Crunchyroll has bought the streaming rights. Thus, the Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts episode 15 will be simulcast on the Crunchyroll platform for the global audience. The release date and timings for episode 15 for all regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, July 26, at 8 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, July 26, at 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, July 26, at 11 am

British Summer Time: Wednesday, July 26, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, July 26, at 8.30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Wednesday, July 26, at 5 pm

Brazil Time: Wednesday, July 26, at 12 pm

Philippines Time: Wednesday, July 26, at 11 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, July 27, at 12.30 am

Sacrificial Princess and the King Of Beasts is an anime adaptation of the manga series written and illustrated by Yu Yomofuji. It premiered on April 20, 2023, in Japan. After the first cour (1-12 episodes), the series picked up its second cour on July 13, 2023.

The anime adaptation of this series is produced by J.C.Staff and directed by Chiaki Kon. Kohta Yamamoto composed the music for this series, and Shinya Hasegawa designed the characters.

The plot of the anime

lemley! @gearstation @feytaline it's "Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts" ! Starts off with beauty and the beast esque plot between lion furry and a human girl, turns into fighting off political enemies for TRU LOVE

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts, with its fairytale-like romance and drama, has attracted a lot of audiences. It's a fantasy-romance anime focusing on the main characters, Sariphi and Leonhart. Apart from them, the anime has numerous exciting side characters, such as Lante, Amit, Ilya, Tetra, and more.

Like Beauty and the Beast, the anime follows Sariphi, and the beast king, Leonhart. The Kingdom of Ozmargo, inhabited by various forms of beasts, is ruled by a nameless yet fearsome king.

After hundred years of chaos, a peace treaty was signed between the Kingdom of Ozmargo and the neighboring Human Kingdom. According to the treatise, every year, a human sacrifice must be sent to be devoured by the king of the Ozmargo on the revelation night.

Sariphi as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Sariphi, a human girl with no family and friends, was the 99th sacrifice. Despite having a frail appearance, Sariphi remained undaunted by the appearance of the Beast king. Impressed by the girl's audacity, the king lets Sariphi stay by her side, despite the disapproval of his advisor.

Little did they know that the fateful night of revelation would change the course of their destiny. That's how the story of Sariphi and the Beast King begins. It's a story about Sariphi becoming the queen of demons and beasts.

Events to expect in The Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts episode 15

Lante and Sariphi in episode 14 (Image via J.C.Staff)

The Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts episode 15 will follow the events of the earlier episode. The 14th episode of the series, titled A False Charge and a Lonely Hyena, focused on Lante and his past. Lante gets arrested due to a false charge.

Sariphi vows to absolve him of the false charges with the help of Commander Teiryns. In the prison cell, Lante's traumatic childhood of how he lost her mother was shown.

Flashback to Lante's childhood (Image via J.C.Staff)

In his childhood, Lante raised money to buy medicine for his sick mother. However, the guards accused him of stealing money because he was a hyena. They confiscated the medicine and beat him to a pulp. Eventually, without medicine, Lante's mother passed away.

The episode also focused on Sariphi and Teiryns capturing the real culprit, Badger. Lante was released and made a knight who would protect Sariphi. Apart from that, near the end of the episode, a certain person was seen to be looking at Sariphi from behind the trees.

Previews from Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts episode 15 (Image via J.C.Staff)

The previews showed that the Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts episode 15 will focus on Ilya and a baby armadillo. Manga readers would know that the 14th episode covered chapters 42 to 44. Therefore, the Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts episode 15 may adapt three chapters, from 45 to 47.

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts episode 15 will highlight a special moment between the King and Sariphi. The latter would express her desire to become a proper queen for her king. Once stamped as a sacrifice, Sariphi has come a long way as the Queen.

The episode will also focus on Ileya, who rescues Maalo, a baby Armadillo who can speak the human tongue. Overall, it will be another exciting episode for all fans of the series.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

