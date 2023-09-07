Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 10 is set to release on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 12:30 am JST. With the big city adventure over, fans are expecting the series to ground itself again by focusing on Cecilia and Lawrence’s unspoken love for one another.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 10 as of yet. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information likely being kept under tight wraps so as to not spoil any events for first time fans. This can also be expected to be a constant throughout the series’ first season overall. Thankfully, fans have the officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 10 set to return to series roots as Cecilia and co head home

Release date and time, where to watch

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 10 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Most international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Wednesday, September 13 instead, while a select few territories will see episode the following day, i.e., Thursday, September 14. However, exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once the episode begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, the anime streaming site is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 10 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Wednesday, September 13

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Wednesday, September 13

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Wednesday, September 13

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, September 13

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Wednesday, September 13

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, September 13

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, September 14

Australia Central Standard Time: 1 am, Thursday, September 14

A brief recap of episode 9

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence’s ninth episode began with the two titular protagonists exploring Hazelita’s house, eventually running into Giselbert burning letters of Hazelita’s marriage offers. The housemaid then yells at him for this, putting the fire out and telling him to bring them to Hazelita. Cecilia then explained what a Saint’s divine protection is to Lawrence after he asked about it.

Some exposition was then given on how Saints used to be treated versus how they are now. This led into a discussion on the Great Lady Saint and what he role is. This also confirmed that Saint Frederica’s divine protection on Hazelita and Giselbert is strong. Giselbert then reveals that he had been actively working with the Great Lady Saint, investigating the living situations of other Saints to ensure nothing like the Frederica situation happens again.

Hazelita and Giselbert then discussed Lawrence and Cecilia and how a Saint’s happiness is important to them. The episode then cut to the group’s final day at Hazelita’s home, where a party was thrown with various friends of Lawrence’s, Abel’s, and Hazelita’s attending. The episode ended by revealing that Hazelita and Abel would both be returning to the Church with Cecilia and Lawrence, with the group beginning their journey home as well.

What to expect (speculative)

Given how the previous episode handled Giselbert’s presence and conversation with Hazelita, Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 10 may see him largely bow out of season 1. While there’s a good chance he returns in the second season, it’s clear that his role in current events has been fulfilled.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 10 may also see the series return to its roots, with Cecilia- and Lawrence-centric plotlines focused on their feelings. Hazelita and Abel may also begin to get some romantic development in the first season’s final outings, especially with the concept of her receiving marriage proposals officially established.

