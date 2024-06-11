Sanemi Slander reaches an all time high as Demon Slayer fans try to accept his latest actions

In Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 5, which was released on Sunday, June 9, 2024, viewers saw Tanjiro becoming a part of Sanemi's intense training program. This episode sparked a wave of criticism towards Sanemi on social media platforms like X.

Sanemi Shinazugawa, a member of the Demon Slayer Corps and the present Wind Hashira, is also the elder brother of Genya. He is recognized for his hot-headed personality. This characteristic of his has precisely been the trigger for the negative reactions from the audience.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sanemi gets hate for attacking Genya in latest Demon Slayer episode

In Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 5, which was titled I Even Ate Demons…, fans saw a conflict between the brothers Genya and Sanemi. Sanemi, refusing to recognize Genya as his kin, went so far as to suggest that Genya leave the Demon Slayer Corps due to his incompetence. Sanemi was further enraged when Genya appeared stubborn and even confessed to having consumed a Demon.

Sanemi tried to blind him in a fit of rage, but Tanjiro, who had just joined Sanemi's intense training regime, stepped in to stop him. This intervention led to a confrontation between Tanjiro and Sanemi.

During the episode, Sanemi warned Tanjiro that he was willing to cause severe harm to his brother, as the Corps' rules prevented him from killing him. Adding to the complexity, Genya defended Sanemi when Zenitsu insulted him and continued his training under Sanemi's guidance.

The complicated dynamics between the Shinazugawa brothers has elicited mixed responses from the audience, with many expressing negative sentiments towards Sanemi.

Fans reactions to Sanemi’s actions in Demon Slayer

Sanemi and Genya as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Ever since the latest episode dropped, Demon Slayer fans have split themselves into two major camps. One group has been criticizing Sanemi for his behavior, while the other group is more empathetic towards him and considers any negative remarks as Sanemi slander. Here are some negative comments calling Sanemi out:

“Now that the sanemi and genya scene got animated i think it's reasonable to think sanemi was being an a*** in that scene .. like idgaf about their lore his reaction was a bit much,” wrote a fan, criticizing Sanemi's conduct in episode 5.

“Also some sanemi fans need to stop acting like holding him accountable is us saying that “he doesn’t love genya”. we know sanemi loves genya, and his whole purpose of doing what he did was to protect genya. but it was the wrong way and he ended up hurting him instead,” wrote another, elaborating on why certain character traits and decisions ought to be scrutinized.

“Some fans just have to admit it : if you're a broken soul and been through shitty times but deep inside believing it's the only way you save your loved one IT DOESN'T JUSTIFY U BEING AN A***.”

“Sanemi is not a problem solver here, he's a troublemaker,” echoed another fan of the anime.

There are others, of course, who have tried to justify the character, labeling detractors as Sanemi slanderers:

“When people say they're genya's number one fan but they mischaracterize him, slander sanemi because "he was about to hurt the poor baby 😭😭☹️☹️☹️" and s*** him even slightly just because he looks more like and adult or something like GET OUTTTTTTT,” wrote an X user.

“Just because his intentions are good, Sanemi's way of doing it is cruel and unjust. He has the option to fight alongside Genya to protect him like the Kamado's but instead he uses an extreme form of tough love and pays the price for it.”

“This is one of the themes to his character,” justified a fan.

“I’m sorry I’m not taking any sanemi slander I support him 1000% idc if he wanted to gauge genya’s eyes out for eating demons he’s a baby boy to me,” said another fan of the character.

It is always fascinating when conversations spark up surrounding characters, particularly the gray ones. Characters that are clearly good or bad are easy to love or hate, but those with a mix of virtues and vices often lead us into moral quandaries, fostering more engaging dialogues.

At the same time, finding out that a villain has a pathetic backstory or a virtuous character has flaws can make them appear more relatable. Such characters might even stir feelings of sympathy. But it is crucial to view these characters with a critical eye and not let emotions cloud one’s judgment.

