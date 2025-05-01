Sarada doesn't need a healing Mangekyo Sharingan ability in Boruto (& it's obvious why)

Boruto recently surprised many people by having Sarada Uchiha use her Mangekyo Sharingan against the Shinju clone Ryu, putting on a great showing. Although some people have mentioned that she would have been better off having a healing ability with this dojutsu.
That idea, however, wouldn't make a lot of sense for her character, based on her role in the story and what drives her moving forward.
It is not only something that no other Uchiha member has had with a Mangekyo Sharingan. Giving Sarada a healing ability instead of something that can make her compete against stronger enemies in Boruto would do her a disservice. It is something that plays a role in the grand scheme of things and allows her to be relevant in combat situations, which is pivotal for her character.
Explaining why making Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan a healing ability would do her a disservice in Boruto
As mentioned earlier, Ryu, the Shinju clone, took the life of Yodo. In retaliation, Sarada Uchiha unlocked her Mangekyo Sharingan, giving her the upper hand in this combat. This has resulted in a lot of people pointing out that she needs to have a healing ability, although that would be a disservice to her and her character in the grand scheme of things.
The biggest reason is the power scale in the series. The protagonist is the only one from the side of the ninjas who seems capable of dealing with the Shinju. Therefore, giving Sarada a powerful Mangekyo Sharingan ability makes sense, so she can do something against these foes. A healing ability wouldn't make much of a difference.
Moreover, it would be unfair for Sarada that other members of the Uchiha clan, such as Madara, Obito, Sasuke, or Itachi, got powerful abilities through their Mangekyo Sharingan, while she doesn't receive something on a similar scale. This has been consistent throughout the franchise, so Ikemoto made the right call in this situation.
More details about this
It is also worth pointing out that Sarada's goal in Boruto is to become Hokage, mirroring her idol, Naruto Uzumaki. It goes without saying that most people in that position have been historically quite strong. Therefore, there is an element of logic in her Mangekyo Sharingan being very varied and powerful, as it would align with the role she is aiming for.
From a merely pragmatic perspective, it is also entirely rational that Sarada doesn't have a healing ability. Medical ninjutsu is a tool that most shinobi can master through regular training, as evidenced by her mother, Sakura. It would defy the purpose if she had a healing ability, and ultimately, it would make her a liability in combat in a series that needs stronger fighters.
Final thoughts
It makes a lot of sense that Sarada Uchiha doesn't have a healing ability through her Mangekyo Sharingan in the series. This is due to her role in the series and her ambition to become Hokage. Additionally, the good guys need stronger fighters to deal with the Shinju clones. All in all, it was the logical decision, as granting her healing powers wouldn't contribute significantly to her character's development in the long run.
