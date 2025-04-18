Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan ability can finally make her a match for this Boruto character

The Mangekyo Sharingan has been heavily involved in the last two chapters of Boruto Two Blue Vortex. This is because one of the last Uchiha in the Boruto saga, Sarada, has finally used the Dojutsu. For the longest time, Sarada just used the base level of the Sharingan during her battles, but this time, she was pushed against the wall by Ryu.

As Ryu defeated the combined team of both Konoha and Suna ninja, Sarada was the last person standing and the only one not to be affected by Ryu’s Iron Sand. She had exhausted all the moves in her arsenal, and her team was about to die. This is when Sarada used her Mangekyo Sharingan, which she unlocked in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Now that she has finally used it, Boruto fans are running amok, trying to decipher Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan abilities. Fans are also considering the implications for the story as Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan puts her beyond Kage Level. This means that she is on equal footing with the young Uzumaki and Kawaki; she might also be the only character able to stop the two of them.

Here is why Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan has possibly changed the entire trajectory of the series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinions and may contain spoilers.

How Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan has changed her role in Boruto

Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan is a game changer (Image via Shueisha)

From the ending of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to the beginning of Two Blue Vortex, there has been an apparent power imbalance in the Narutoverse. Sasuke and Naruto were the last heavy hitters who could contend with planetary-level threats. Now, the good guys are struggling to match up against the Shinju and the Claw Grime.

This is where Sarada comes in. She is one of the few ninjas who could combat both Claw Grime and Shinju without using her Mangekyo Sharingan. Other ninjas struggled in their fights; even Konohamaru, who showed a lot of promise, proved to be weaker than Sarada.

Now, the Mangekyo Sharingan has elevated the combat abilities of Sarada. In the last chapter of Two Blue Vortex, she was able to dispel the Iron Sand used by Ryu. Her abilities look similar to the Kamui, as it appeared that she swallowed all the Iron Sand into some sort of portal.

Sarada was Kage-Level before unleashing her Mangekyo Sharingan (Image via Shueisha)

If her ability bears any similarity to Kamui, she is the perfect character to stop not only the Shinju, but also the Otsutsuki. The two Otsutsuki that are currently on Earth are the young Uzumaki, Code, and Kawaki. These characters utilize some sort of Space-Time jutsu, and the perfect foil to those moves will be a jutsu that pulls them towards a point.

Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan will also pay dividends when Momoshiki tries to take over the young Uzumaki. This time around, it won’t be the illogical Kawaki who acted out of hate for the Otsutsuki and obsession over Naruto. Sarada will certainly make the right choice, as she loves Boruto as a friend and maybe more.

Final thoughts

Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan will also come in clutch when it comes to dealing with Eida and her brother, Daemon. From what the series has shown viewers so far, Daemon’s ability is reliant on his proximity to Eida. There are also the latent abilities that the Sharingan might possess, like the Tsukyomi or the Susanoo; these abilities can deal significant amounts of damage.

