Solo Camping for Two episode 1: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime's official platforms, Solo Camping for Two episode 1 is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks. Afterward, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and Ani-One Asia, with multiple subs.

Solo Camping for Two anime is one of the slice-of-life titles from the Summer 2025 anime lineup that fans have been waiting for a while. The anime adaptation of Yudai Debata's manga is set to explore a captivating chemistry between Gen Kinokura and Shizuku Kusano, with camping as the core theme.

Solo Camping for Two episode 1 exact release date and time for every region

Shizuku and Gen (Image via SynergySP)

As per the anime's official website, Solo Camping for Two episode 1 will be released on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. However, due to the simulcast differences, many fans can watch the episode earlier on July 10, 2025, at 9:30 am PT on streaming platforms.

Solo Camping for Two episode 1 release date and time, based on the show's international release schedule, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, July 10, 2025 9:30 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, July 10, 2025 11:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, July 10, 2025 12:30 PM Brazil Standard Time Thursday, July 10, 2025 1:30 PM British Summer Time Thursday, July 10, 2025 5:30 PM Central European Time Thursday, July 10, 2025 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, July 10, 2025 10 PM Philippine Standard Time Friday, July 11, 2025 12:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, July 11, 2025 2 AM

Where to watch Solo Camping for Two episode 1?

Gen and Shizuku at the camping site (Image via SynergySP)

Interested viewers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of the Summer 2025 title on Tokyo MX, and later on BS Asahi, Nagasaki Cultural Broadcasting, and Yomiuri Television. The episode will be digitally distributed in Japan on U-NEXT, Prime Video, Animehodai, and others.

Crunchyroll will stream the Solo Camping for Two episode 1 in North America, Central America, South America, Oceania, Africa, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and India. Additionally, fans from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, India, the Philippines, and other Asian regions can watch the first episode on Ani-One Asia.

The plot of the Solo Camping for Two anime

Shizuku Kusano in the anime (Image via SynergySP)

Based on Yudai Debata's original manga series, the anime follows Gen Kinokura, a 34-year-old devoted solo camper who treasures camping and a life of solitude. During one of his usual camping trips, Gen encounters a 20-year-old woman named Shizuku Kusano. Interestingly, Shizuku is a novice when it comes to camping.

Seeing Gen Kinokura, an expert at camping, Shizuku gets an idea; she wants them to form a partnership and go on camping trips together. Although Gen doesn't want a third party to encroach on his personal space, he sees no other way. Furthermore, he discovers that Shizuku can cook beautifully. As such, the series follows Gen Kinokura and Shizuku's accidental encounter, turning into something special.

What to expect in Solo Camping for Two episode 1?

Gen Kinokura, as seen camping (Image via SynergySP)

Solo Camping for Two episode 1 will cover the first two chapters from Yudai Debata's manga series and focus on Gen Kinokura's chance encounter with Shizuku during one of his camping trips to the mountains. The episode will likely show Gen appreciating the quiet life, away from the bustling streets.

However, Shizuku's involvement will likely hamper his time of solitude. The episode could also show Shizuku proposing to Gen Kinokura about camping together since she's a novice at it. Overall, the first episode will structure the core narrative and focus on slice-of-life aspects.

