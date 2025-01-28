Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5 preview and what to expect

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the official website of the Solo Leveling anime unveiled the preview for Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5. The anime episode, titled This is What We’re Trained to Do, will be released on Sunday, February 1, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Sung Jinwoo get his Hunter rank reevaluated. With him bound to be declared an S-Rank Hunter, Go Gunhee offered him a position in the Hunter Association. Sung Jinwoo rejected the proposal and was later shown joining the Mining Team for a Hunters Guild dungeon raid. He wanted to use this expedition as an excuse for where he found the Orb of Avarice.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 will see Cha Hae-In confront Sung Jinwoo

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen at the end of the previous episode, just as the remaining Mining Team left to take a break, Sung Jinwoo used this opportunity to venture deeper into the A-Rank Dungeon. He knew attacking the Dungeon Boss would incur a huge loss for the Hunters Guild. However, he was tempted to fight it all by himself. That's when the Vice-Guild Master of Hunters Guild Cha Hae-In confronted him.

As fans would know, despite Cha Hae-In's small appearances, she is the female lead of the series. Therefore, fans can expect to see the male and female lead finally have their first interaction with each other. The question is, how will Cha Hae-In perceive Sung Jinwoo's presence deep inside the dungeon?

Sung Jinwoo will join as a porter for the second attack squad

The second attack squad as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As hinted at by the preview synopsis for Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5, Sung Jinwoo is set to accompany the second Hunters Guild Attack Squad as a luggage carrier. The person who was supposed to accompany them could not make it. Hence, despite being on the Mining Team, Sung Jinwoo is set to volunteer for it.

The anime has yet to explain why Sung Jinwoo will volunteer to act as a porter. However, it is to be expected that he might want to join them, hoping to explore the more high-ranking dungeons. While he had entered several high-ranking dungeons, most of them were created by the System.

High Orcs will attack the second attack squad

High Orcs as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As explained by the preview synopsis, just as Sung Jinwoo will step into the dungeon alongside the attack squad, he will feel an ominous premonition. Unfortunately, the hunch will be correct as a group of High Orcs is set to ambush the attack party.

With the attack party members wounded, they will try to return to the entrance gate to withdraw from the seemingly high-ranking dungeon. Unfortunately, a barrier will force them to stay and clear the dungeon themselves.

