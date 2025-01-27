Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4: Anime vs. Manhwa Comparison

With the release of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4, the anime finally showcased Sung Jinwoo reevaluating his Hunter rank. While A-1 Pictures adapted the manhwa chapters 61 to 66, the animation studio removed some interactions to help shorten the events and advance the story.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 saw Sung Jinwoo get his Hunter Rank reevaluated. He was an S-Rank Hunter, which piqued Choi Jong-In's interest. The anime also saw Go Gunhee approach him to join the Hunter Association. However, with Jinwoo aiming to attain the Elixir of Life, he rejected the proposal. Later, the anime saw Jinwoo join a Hunters Guild expedition as a miner for a special reason.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4: Every change made by A-1 Pictures for the anime

Sung Jinwoo's reevaluation scene is altered in the anime

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen in the anime episode, Sung Jinwoo had gone to get his Hunter Rank reevaluated. While the events were depicted in the same order as in the manhwa, there were minor changes. The manhwa saw Sung Jinwoo called for the reassessment last. This allowed him to see how other prospective Hunters felt before and after their tests.

Additionally, the anime altered several scenes curtailed to an office worker. In the manhwa, the office worker believed Jinwoo was just another E-Rank Hunter who felt deluded after being ranked so low. Also, unlike in the anime, this person contacted Baek Yoonho about Sung Jinwoo's reassessment. The anime also cut down on a reasonably long exchange between the office worker and her colleague after the mana meter failed to access Jinwoo's strength.

Sung Il-Hwan's heroics were left unmentioned in the anime

The Deputy Director as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As fans may remember, the previous episode saw Hwang Dong Soo and Sung Il-Hwan get into a fight. This fight saw Hwang Dong Soo face humiliating defeat and get hospitalized. While these scenes were adapted properly, the anime left out one huge detail mentioned in its aftermath.

After Hwang Dong Soo was hospitalized, the Deputy Director visited him at his hospital bed. While Hwang Dong Soo categorized Sung Il-Hwan as a magical beast, the Deputy Director doubted him. This is because there was clear evidence the "magical beast" got people to safety. That was not something a magical beast would do. This portion of the conversation was omitted in the anime.

The Mining Team interactions were cut short in the anime

Jinwoo and the leader as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After Sung Jinwoo joined the mining team for the Hunters Guild, the animation studio cut down on several conversations to save time, especially the ones surrounding the Mining Team Leader.

While the Hunters Guild attack squad cleared the Dungeon Monsters, the Mining Team Leader was becoming impatient from all the waiting. The manhwa also saw the leader share a conversation with Jinwoo about the high-ranking dungeons and the dangers that came with it. All these small interactions were omitted to cut down on the episode runtime.

