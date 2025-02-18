Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7: Anime vs. Manhwa Comparison

With the release of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7, the anime finally saw Sung Jinwoo get declared as Korea's 10th S-Rank Hunter. While A-1 Pictures adapted the manhwa chapters 76-81, the animation studio altered some interactions to improve the story in comparison to the source material.

Ad

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 first focused on Sung Jinwoo's reevaluation as he was finally declared Korea's 10th S-Rank Hunter. While everyone was shocked by this revelation, Jinwoo was busy as he wanted to reenter the Demon Castle. Hence, the anime saw Jinwoo continue from Level 75 and confront new enemies.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7: Every change made by A-1 Pictures for the anime

Lee Minsung's speech was preponed in the anime

Ad

Trending

Lee Minsung as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As manhwa readers must have noticed, while Sung Jinwoo's reevaluation scenes were adapted nearly the same way as seen in the source material, there was one major change, i.e., the timing of Lee Minsung's speech.

Ad

In the anime, the actor was shown giving his speech before Sung Jinwoo entered the Hunter Association. However, in the manhwa, Lee Minsung was shown giving his speech as part of a flashback. After Jinwoo entered the Hunter Association building, Lee Minsung wanted to keep the media outlets occupied. That's when the reporters found out about Sung Jinwoo becoming the 10th S-Rank Hunter from Korea.

Yoo Myunghan's reasoning behind forming the Yoojin Guild was removed in the anime

Ad

Yoo Myunghan as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen in the anime, following his discussion with Sung Jinwoo, Yoo Jinho met up with his father Yoo Myunghan to convey that he was planning to work with Sung Jinwoo at his Guild as the Vice Guild Master. Evidently, his father wasn't happy with this decision.

Ad

However, in the manhwa, Yoo Myunghan also explains why he was planning to build a Guild in the first place. He wasn't looking to make money but to make strong connections to help keep them safe. With strong Hunters emerging every day, Myunghan believed they needed some good allies. Thus, with Jinwoo being Jinho's friend, Myunghan was willing to make him the Yoojin Guild's Master. Unfortunately, Jinho had other plans.

Hwang Dongsoo's scene was removed

Ad

Hwang Dongsoo as seen in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As fans must remember, Hwang Dongsoo wanted to kill Sung Jinwoo for murdering his brother Hwang Dongsuk. However, as he believed Jinwoo had passed away in the Red Gate Incident, he returned to America. During this visit, he encountered Jinwoo's father Sung Il-Hwan, and was beaten up by him.

Ad

Therefore, when news broke out about Sung Jinwoo becoming Korea's 10th S-Rank Hunter, Hwang Dongsoo was left shocked. Unfortunately, A-1 Pictures removed this scene from the anime.

Sung Jinah's reaction to the media attention was altered

Sung Jinah as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the manhwa, Sung Jinah wasn't really bothered by the media attention. In fact, she wanted her brother to tone down his poor reaction as it could further ruin his reputation as a rude Hunter.

Ad

However, in the anime, Sung Jinah was quite bothered by the media attention and asked her brother to inform her if he was set to appear on television. In addition, the anime also saw the Hero Association assist them with reporters who were camping down his apartment.

Yoo Jinho stays over at Jinwoo's place in the anime

Yoo Jinho as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As fans must remember, in the manhwa, after Yoo Jinho met with his father, he was kicked out of the house for choosing to join Sung Jinwoo. Hence, Jinho appeared at Jinwoo's place hoping for shelter. To his misfortune, Jinwoo rejected his request and shut the door on his face.

Ad

As for the anime, Jinwoo not only introduced Yoo Jinho to his sister as his friend but also allowed him to stay the night at his place.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback