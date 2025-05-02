Solo Leveling sequel turns Thomas Andre into Doctor Strange

While Thomas Andre has already appeared in the Solo Leveling anime, he has yet to leave a lasting impression on the anime-only fans. Fortunately, that isn't the case for the manhwa and webnovel readers, as the National Level Hunter has not only faced protagonist Sung Jinwoo but also become his ally in the story.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok took this friendship further by turning Thomas Andre into an ally Sung Jinwoo can rely on. Not only did Thomas Andre get back his powers as a Hunter in the series, but he also became the new Monarch of Conquest by defeating Legia.

However, in his fight against Legia, he used a tactic once used by Doctor Strange against Dormammu in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webnovel.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok sees Thomas Andre recreate Doctor Strange's scene with Dormammu

Thomas Andre as seen in Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Kakao)

As seen in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webnovel, Thomas Andre was present in the virtual space alongside representatives from other guilds worldwide to check out Ahjin Soft's latest game development, the Towers of Trial. Upon learning that the game could help one become stronger, Thomas Andre decided to try the tutorial.

As Thomas Andre kept playing the game, he realized he was revisiting his comrade Sung Jinwoo's origin as a Hunter in the original timeline. As he continued playing the game, the Hunter came across a hidden quest. The quest saw an NPC version of Legia, the King of Giants, plead with Thomas Andre to free him from the dungeon.

Legia as seen in Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Kakao)

Thomas Andre was impressed by Monarch's raw power. Hence, instead of killing him like Sung Jinwoo did in the original timeline, Thomas Andre had a unique idea. Wanting to prove himself against a Monarch like his old comrade Sung Jinwoo, Thomas agreed to free Legia in exchange for a fight to the death. The Monarch quickly agreed with Thomas's request and was instantly freed from prison.

Moments after being freed, Legia managed to kill Thomas Andre's in-game avatar during their fight. However, as they were in a game, instead of dying, Thomas respawned his avatar, allowing him to rechallenge Legia. While Thomas Andre kept respawning without fatigue, Legia constantly fighting his avatar caused him to get exhausted.

Dormammu as seen in Doctor Strange (Image via Disney)

This tactic is similar to what Doctor Strange used to negotiate with Dormammu. As fans must remember, in the Doctor Strange movie, Dormammu had attacked Earth, hoping to absorb it. In response, Doctor Strange decided to negotiate with the inter-dimensional demonic entity to leave Earth alone. He used the Time Stone to trap Dormammu in a time loop and attempted to negotiate with the entity until it got exhausted and gave up.

As one would expect, something similar happened in the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webnovel, as Thomas Andre managed to kill Legia after he got exhausted. This development saw Ammut, the Monarch of Trials, reward Thomas with the Primordial Darkness. This development saw the Hunter become the Monarch of Conquest.

