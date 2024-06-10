Spy X Family chapter 100: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Spy X Family chapter 100 will be released on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan. Following the extra chapter that was released last week, the manga has returned to its biweekly release schedule and should release its next chapter in two weeks. Spy X Family manga will be available to read on VIZ Media and MANGA Plus services.

The manga's previous chapter was an extra chapter that saw the Forger family going to London to gather intel for their mission (manga). However, before that, the manga was focused on Henry and Martha as Martha, asked Henry to dance with her, hoping to reveal her feelings. Unfortunately, her confession was interrupted by a loud noise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy X Family manga.

Spy X Family chapter 100 release data and time

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Spy X Family chapter 100 will be released on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan.

However, due to the manga's simulrelease schedule, the manga chapter will be available to read on Sunday, June 23, 2024, in most countries worldwide.

That said, fans should also note that manga creator Tatsuya Endo released an illustration of Bond resting on a bed due to a cold. Thus, there is a chance that Tatsuya Endo was trying to hint at his poor health with the illustration and might just release an illustration or another extra chapter on June 24.

Spy X Family chapter 100 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday June 23 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday June 23 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday June 23 Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday June 23 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday June 23 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday June 23 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday June 24 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday June 24

Where to read Spy X Family chapter 100?

Henry Henderson as seen in the Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 100 will be available to read on the VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms. VIZ Media platforms allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters of a manga for free. However, one will need a premium version to read other chapters.

As for MANGA Plus platforms, its website works the same as VIZ Media platforms. However, its mobile application allows fans to read the remaining chapters for free, albeit only once. If fans want to read the chapters again, they will need to get a premium membership.

Spy X Family chapter 99 recap

Henry Henderson as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 99 revealed that the warning bell that rang at the end of the last chapter was a false alarm. Following that, Martha had the chance to confess her feelings to Henry, but her wavering courage saw her hiding the same.

After that, Martha joined the Women's Defense Auxiliary, while Henry continued working as a teacher. They kept exchanging letters between them, but this soon stopped after Martha and the other women sacrificed themselves during the war.

This news broke Henry as he rebelled against the army, and soon after, he was forced to marry someone his father chose. Elsewhere, somewhere near the East-West border, Martha woke up after possibly fainting during the war.

What to expect from Spy X Family chapter 100?

Martha Marriot as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 100 will most likely focus on Martha Marriot, as the manga could reveal what happened to her during the war. Hence, fans can expect to learn how Martha got separated from the rest of her platoon and who was responsible for looking after her at the shelter.

In the meantime, the manga might also reveal what was going on with Henry Henderson. After believing that Martha had passed away, he agreed to marry a woman of his father's choice. Hence, he might be shown to be in great turmoil in his new married life.

