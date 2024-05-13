Spy x Family chapter 99: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Spy x Family chapter 99 will be released on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan. Given the manga's biweekly release schedule, the next chapter will be released two weeks later. The manga is available to read on VIZ Media and MANGA Plus services.

The manga's previous chapter saw Henry and Martha reunite after the former returned to Eden Academy as a professor. However, their happiness was short-lived as both characters suffered from the consequences of the ongoing war. Regardless, Martha tried to confess her feelings to Henry. Unfortunately, the confession got interrupted.

Spy x Family chapter 99 release date and time

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Spy X Family chapter 99 will be released on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan.

However, due to the manga's simulpub release, the manga chapter will be available to read on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in most countries.

Spy x Family chapter 99 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday May 26 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday May 26

British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday May 26

Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday May 26

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday May 26

Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday May 26

Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday May 27

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday May 27

Where to watch Spy x Family chapter 99?

Spy x Family chapter 99 will be available to read on VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms. VIZ Media website, Shonen Jump application, and MANGA Plus website allow fans to read six chapters (the first three and latest three) of a manga for free. Fortunately, in the case of the Shonen Jump application, one can buy its premium membership to read the remaining chapters.

Meanwhile, the MANGA Plus application allows fans to read all chapters of a manga for free. However, only the first three and latest three chapters can be read repeatedly. To read the other chapters repeatedly, one may need to buy the platform's premium membership.

Spy x Family chapter 98 recap

Spy x Family chapter 98 saw Henry and Martha reunite. While they tried keeping their tea party tradition alive, their lives were soon interrupted by the consequences of war. Martha lost her dream of becoming a ballet dancer when the school she was set to enroll in was destroyed in an air strike. Hence, she decided to fight for what she had left and volunteered in the army.

Henry Henderson tried stopping her, but she remained adamant about her decision. Later, when Martha overheard Henry talking about his possible marriage, she decided to confess her feelings to him during a dance party. Unfortunately, her confession got interrupted.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 99?

Spy x Family chapter 99 will most likely pick up from the events in the previous chapter. Considering that the previous chapter ended with Martha's confession being interrupted by a warning bell, there is a good chance that the next chapter will focus on Henry and Martha avoiding an air raid or fighting against soldiers that try infiltrating the academy.

With that, the manga could finally see Martha commit herself entirely to the army. This might be how the two never ended up together. Nevertheless, fans will have to wait until the next chapter is released to learn more.

