Spy x Family chapter 115: The Shopkeeper assigns Yor on a mission as new Garden members are introduced

With the release of Spy x Family chapter 115, the manga revealed to fans that the State Security Service had a working connection with the Garden. Additionally, the manga introduced fans to two new Garden members. While fans knew the Garden had more members, not many were featured in the manga till now.

The manga's previous chapter was an extra chapter that saw the Hospital's President, Gerald Gorey, and Loid Forger visit Fiona at her home after she took a sick day. While Fiona would have loved this development under normal circumstances, given how sick she was, she wanted to be alone. Fortunately, Loid and Gorey left soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 115: Director Wilker visits the Shopkeeper

Spy x Family chapter 115

Spy x Family chapter 115 opened with the State Security Service Director Wilker visiting the Shopkeeper at the Garden's base. After making some small talk, Wilker gave the Shopkeeper a briefcase with three job requests from the Ostania Prime Minister. The first job request was about helping the Prime Minister with a power struggle, while the second was about having the Garden members representing the Ostania soccer team for the match against Westalis. The Shopkeeper rejected both requests.

The third job request was about a poaching case on Miteran elk in southwest Ostania. The Shopkeeper accepted the mission, explaining they had been searching for the poachers themselves but to no avail. Portions of the forest were also demilitarized zones between the East and West, thus any big incident could only cause more friction between the two nations.

Spy x Family chapter 115

Director Wilker was happy the Shopkeeper accepted the job request, but also asked him to consider the other two. The Shopkeeper rejected the request, reminding Wilker that the Garden was in service of the nation and had no intention of becoming peons of some politician.

Spy x Family chapter 115 then switched to Yor Forger and Matthew McMahon as they observed the garden flowers. When Matthew showed Yor a flower that could help one sleep at night, Yor thought of suggesting the same to Melinda Desmond. Moments later, a ladybug landed on Yor's finger. Just then, Yor intercepted a throwing knife by Hemlock, a fellow Garden assassin who hated bugs.

Spy x Family chapter 115

Soon after, another assassin called Gympie pops up. Both Hemlock and Gympie had arrived at the Garden to give their reports on their completed missions to the Shopkeeper. Amidst this, Yor sensed a piercing intent from Hemlock. Moments later, the Shopkeeper arrived and moved everyone to the gazebo for the meeting.

After Hemlock and Gympie gave their reports, the Shopkeeper explained how they needed to eliminate the poachers targeting the Miteran Elk. While the poachers themselves weren't so dangerous, their numbers, wild animals, and assistance from border control could make the mission much more difficult. The Shopkeeper assigned Thorn Princess and Matthew on the mission and wished to add another assassin when Hemlock volunteered to partake in it.

Spy x Family chapter 115

While Matthew started thinking of the arrangements they would need to make for the mission, Yor mistakenly provoked Hemlock's dislike for bugs they could confront in the forest. While Hemlock threatened to prune Thorn Princess, Gympie reminded them that they weren't supposed to fight each other.

