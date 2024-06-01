Sukuna's "nickname" for Yuta could lead to Jujutsu Kaisen's most gruesome death yet

Jujutsu Kaisen's Ryomen Sukuna has proven to be impossibly resilient so far. No matter what is thrown at him, the Demon King looks to have an answer. With the manga on break currently, numerous theories are floating through the fandom speculating what might happen next.

Among them, one that has been making rounds is Sukuna's nickname for Yuta Okkotsu which could lead to the most gruesome death yet. As seen in chapter 248, Sukuna refers to Yuta as his "main dish". At the time, it was odd as to why he would call the dark-haired boy his dish.

But with the recent theory out now, it tends to make sense. The theory speculates that Sukuna might actually consume Yuta, leading to a gruesome death and thus tipping the scales of battle back in his favor.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna calling Yuta his "Main Dish" could lead to something ghastly

Sukuna's Domain Expansion

Yuji Itadori and Sukuna (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248, while battling Yuji Itadori, Sukuna deduced that Yuta would soon appear to join his comrades. From his deduction, he gauged that Yuta would be a bit more annoying to deal with, making the boy his "main dish". But there seems to be a deeper meaning to that and this theory articulates it well.

The theory speculates that Sukuna might end up consuming/eating Yuta at some point. The extra mouth on his abdomen will serve this purpose, besides being useful in chanting.

Theorists have previously explained that his Domain Expansion has been translated to Malevolent Kitchen (Fukuma Mizushi). When broken down, Fukuma translates to Pandemonium (a place where demons lurk) and Mizushi is an archaic term referring to the place where an Emperor's meals are prepared. Further, Zushi also means a miniature Buddhist shrine that houses important items like sutras, etc.

Themes of Cannibalism

Kenjaku (Image via MAPPA)

Moving forward, it has been established that Cursed Techniques (CTs) in Jujutsu Kaisen are stored in a "Black Box" and one gains new techniques through the consumption of Cursed Objects/body parts. In other words, it is a reference to cannibalism, a theme that has been recurrent throughout the series.

For instance, Yuji has had to consume/eat Sukuna's fingers, Yuta's Cursed Spirit Rika consumes to copy techniques, Suguru Geto used Cursed Spirit Manipulation by consuming Cursed Spirits, and so on. Further, it seems like the author tries to push this theme - Yuji watched movies like Deep Blue Sea and The Descent.

Onward, this Jujutsu Kaisen theory goes on to state that Sukuna's tattoos are more than just for show - they form part of his abilities, sealing and storing his Cursed Tools as they seem to represent them, i.e., Kamutoke, Hiten, and Divine Flames. Considering Sukuna's current dire state, he might reveal a secret CT.

These hints combined so far have all been related to cooking and eating. Not to mention, the order of his techniques also hints at food preparation. Cleave and Dismantle cut/chop the food, Divine Flames cooks it whole and Hiten serves as a giant fork. In this context, this point being theorized does make sense.

Yuji and Sukuna's common ground

A visual representation of Cleave and Dismantle (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

The theory also states that there is an intriguing parallel between Yuji and Sukuna - both love food/cooking. According to the Jujutsu Kaisen fan book, Sukuna has been known to consume people and his favorite pastime is in fact eating. This is one of the many reasons he kept Uraume around for so long, as they seem to be adept at the art of cooking and preparing flesh for their master.

Simultaneously, as per Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami, Yuji has a love for cooking and is the best among the first-year trio. What's more, he taught Megumi Fushiguro how to prepare meatballs at some point. In addition, Yuji has also stated that he is ready to "eat anything" when it comes to taking down Sukuna.

So, both individuals are most likely not opposed to consuming human body parts to achieve their respective targets. Evident from before, Yuji consumed his Death Painting brothers to gain more abilities and it benefitted him in learning Blood Manipulation.

Lastly, the editor's comments on Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 119 read "A delicious death starts with careful preparation."

Final Thoughts

Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

This is another interesting theory that gained its place in a Jujutsu Kaisen library of suppositions. It is quite detailed and fascinatingly joins the dots. Given the state Sukuna is currently in, it would be no surprise if he actually goes ahead and consumes Yuta (now in Gojo's body).

In fact, he would have good reason to - doing away with Gojo's body now would prevent the Jujutsu High sorcerers from using its frightening abilities over and over, thus giving him an edge in the fight once more. But again, this is just speculation and fans need to wait a little longer to find out more in chapter 262.

