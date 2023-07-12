Sukuna's tragic fate in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter explored

The latest leaks of Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 229 titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 7, have revealed a drastic turn of events in the battle between Gojou Satoru and Sukuna Ryomen. Though Gojo finally delivers a blow to Sukuna, the next part of the chapter has confused readers about the status of Sukuna's life.

In the previous chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, it was seen how Gojo and Sukuna destroyed each other's domains through a series of attacks. Despite sustaining damage, Sukuna managed to keep up with Gojo's cursed techniques to activate the Wheel of Mahoraga and gain an upper hand in the battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229.

Sukuna's status in question after Gojo's attack in Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 229 leaks

JJK229 JJKS2 jujutsu kaisen @jjkleaker



𝗦𝗨𝗞𝗨𝗡𝗔: WITH THIS TREASURE I SUMMON



𝗦𝗨𝗞𝗨𝗡𝗔: EIGHT-HANDLED SWORD DIVERGENT SILA DIVINE GENERAL MAHORAGA



#JJK229 PAGE. 16-17𝗦𝗨𝗞𝗨𝗡𝗔: WITH THIS TREASURE I SUMMON𝗦𝗨𝗞𝗨𝗡𝗔: EIGHT-HANDLED SWORD DIVERGENT SILA DIVINE GENERAL MAHORAGA PAGE. 16-17𝗦𝗨𝗞𝗨𝗡𝗔: WITH THIS TREASURE I SUMMON ❗❗❗𝗦𝗨𝗞𝗨𝗡𝗔: EIGHT-HANDLED SWORD DIVERGENT SILA DIVINE GENERAL MAHORAGA ❗❗❗#JJK229 https://t.co/xTS2uFkSwp

Leaks of chapter 229 of Jujutsu Kaisen manga have brought even more excitement to the enticing duel between Gojou Satoru and Sukuna Ryomen, as they engaged in the battle of the domains once again.

Outside, Shoko was of the opinion that if Sukuna were to be exposed to Gojo's domain once, it would have been over for him. Moreover, she also believed that if Gojo could collapse Sukuna's domain within three minutes, Gojo would win.

Gojo and Sukuna using domains in Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 225 (Image via Gege Akutami)

In the battle, Gojo and Sukuna clashed with all their might, destroying each other's domains once again. By healing their cursed energy through RCT, they tried casting their domains once more, but Gojo was faster in doing so. The sure-hit technique of Unlimited Void, which Sukuna had avoided for so long, had finally hit him and severely injured him in the process.

However, Sukuna manages to summon the Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga. As mentioned previously, Sukuna, having full control of Megumi's body, could activate the Ten Shadows cursed techniques, and that includes Mahoraga as well.

Mahoraga as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 118 (Image via Gege Akutami)

Mahoraga was then seen to be ignoring Sukuna, and going after Gojo Satoru. This particular incident has fans wondering whether Sukuna is dead or not. In Chapter 117, Megumi Fushiguro, in peril, summoned Mahoraga against the curse user Haruta Shigemo, despite being aware of the fact that he couldn't control the Divine General Mahoraga.

In order to tame Mahoraga, a Ten Shadows user needs to go through an exorcism ritual, which involves defeating Mahoraga in a battle. That's why, an uncontrolled Mahoraga went after Megumi first, and attacked him. Later on in the chapter, Sukuna arrived and defeated Mahoraga, to nullify the exorcism ritual altogether.

Sukuna using Mahoraga's powers in chapter 219 (Image via Gege Akutami)

Furthermore, after gaining full control over Megumi's body, Sukuna partially used the power of Mahoraga against Yorozu. In other words, Sukuna using the full extent of Mahoraga's powers wasn't shown.

So, there are two possibilities why Mahoraga ignored Sukuna and went after Gojo in Chapter 229. Either Sukuna is dead and thus Mahoraga ignored him and went after Gojo, or it's possible that Sukuna isn't dead and gained full control over Mahoraga.

The latter seems to make sense following the author's comment about Gojo's Unlimited Void.

Author of Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Gege Akutami's comments have revealed the extent of Gojo's Unlimited Void's power

Myamura @king_jin_woo



"Since the mechanism of the brain is different from human and curses, the effect of Infinite Void is weak against curses"



Damn, this explains a lot... Akutami Gege's comment this week: #JJK229 "Since the mechanism of the brain is different from human and curses, the effect of Infinite Void is weak against curses"Damn, this explains a lot... #JJKSpoilers Akutami Gege's comment this week: #JJK229"Since the mechanism of the brain is different from human and curses, the effect of Infinite Void is weak against curses" Damn, this explains a lot... #JJKSpoilers

Recently, Gege Akutami commented on the extent of Gojo Satoru's domain expansion, Unlimited Void. His comments have also sparked curiosity over Sukuna's status. According to the mangaka, curses, and human beings have different mechanisms in their brain. The effect of Gojo Satoru's Unlimited Void is weak against the curses.

In the battle, Gojo Satoru used his Domain Expansion: Unlimited Void, to paralyze Jogo. His Unlimited Void didn't incapacitate him. Rather, it paralyzed him, and Gojo had to decapacitate him with his bare hands.

Gojou Satoru vs Jogo inside Unlimited Void domain (Image via Mappa)

Hence, Gojo hasn't killed anyone as of yet using his Unlimited Void. Therefore, it's perhaps unlikely that Sukuna died because of the domain. Given that Mahoraga has adapted to Gojo's domains, as explained in leaks of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229, even if Sukuna remains paralyzed, Mahoraga can battle against Gojo, instead of Sukuna.

