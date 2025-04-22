Summer Pockets episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Summer Pockets episode 4 is set to be released on April 28, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will air on Japanese TV channels like TV Tokyo and BS11 and will also be available to stream on local streaming sites like U-NEXT and ABEMA. The episode on Crunchyroll will be available for international fans.

Ad

The previous episode saw Hairi visiting the beach with Umi, where she encountered Shiroha. After a very awkward encounter, Hairi left the beach and came across a new girl named Kamome. Kamone kept searching for adventures, making Hairi feel some kind of nostalgia for the time they spent together. Kamome also revealed a flag and treasure she had hidden with the help of her friend.

Summer Pockets episode 4 (SumPock episode 4) release date and time for all regions

Hairi Takahara as seen in the anime trailers (Image via feel)

According to the local time zone, Summer Pockets episode 4 will be released in Japan on April 28, 2025, at 11:30 pm. It is to be noted that the release dates and times will vary in other geographical regions according to each timezone.

Ad

Trending

Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday April 28, 2025 7:30 am Eastern Time Monday April 28, 2025 10:30 am British Summer Time Monday April 28, 2025 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday April 28, 2025 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Monday April 28, 2025 8 pm Philippine Time Monday April 28, 2025 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday April 28, 2025 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Tuesday April 29, 2025 12 am

Ad

Ad

Summer Pockets episode 4: Where to watch?

Ad

Summer Pockets episode 4 will air on numerous Japanese TV channels on different dates. The earliest airing, on April 28, 2025, will be on TV Tokyo and BS11, followed by MBS and Shizuoka Broadcasting System on April 29, AT-X on April 30, and TV Setouchi on May 1, 2025.

Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA, U-NEXT, and d Anime Store will also stream the episode on April 28. With subtitles, international anime fans can enjoy Summer Pockets episode 3 on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Notably, Summer Pockets episode 4 will be aired 2- 2:30 hours after it airs in Japan. The episode will also be available to stream on other local streaming sites with subtitles, according to the region of the streaming site.

Summer Pockets episode 3 recap

Hairi and Shiroha as seen in the anime (Image via feel)

Summer Pockets episode 3, titled Pirate Ship and Girl, commenced with a focus on Hairi at his aunt's house, enjoying fried rice made by Ume. Later on, Ume invited Hairi to a 'grown-up' adventure, which turned out to be just a stroll on the island's beach. While Hairi was exploring the beach, he saw Shiroha and walked towards her.

Ad

After reaching her, he saw Shiroha making a gun out of her fingers and shooting imaginary lasers at the ocean. After she saw Hairi, she got embarrassed and chanted something. To avoid embarrassing her, Hairi joined her as both said chants while pointing their fingers at the ocean. Ultimately, Shiroha felt embarrassed and left the beach.

Hairi and Kamome as seen in the anime (Image via feel)

On his way back home, Hairi came across a beautiful girl named Kamome. At first glance, Hairi thought he had met the girl before. However, the girl negated her thoughts and wanted Hairi to carry her luggage. Moreover, she boarded her suitcase as Hairi pushed her up the road in the blazing heat. After crossing paths with Ume, these two reached a building.

Ad

As they went inside the building, Kamome opened her suitcase and pulled out a flag of the Higenekos, a pirate group she formed with her mysterious friend. Looking at the flag, Hairi felt nostalgic yet again.

However, he pushed his thoughts aside. After a very long day of having fun with Kamome, Hairi walked her home with a feeling that he might have met Kamome before their current meeting.

Also Read: Summer Pockets episode 1 full highlights

Ad

Summer Pockets episode 4: What to expect?

Kamome as seen in the anime (Image via feel)

Summer Pockets episode 4 title is yet to be revealed. The next episode might likely see Hairi come across another person, most probably a girl, on Torishirojima island, who will refresh his memories of the past.

Ad

Given his encounter with Kamome, Hairi might have had a dangerous accident during a swimming competition, after which he started experiencing amnesia. Summer Pockets episode 4 might also shed light on whether this is the case or something else.

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More