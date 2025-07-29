Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 16: Jinya comes to terms with his shortcomings in wake of his new life as a father

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 16 was released on July 29, 2025. Titled The Logic of an Amanojaku, the episode mainly focuses on revealing a more nurturing nature of the demon Yunagi. He also helps relieve Jinya's own worries and insecurities around his inability to save Shirayuki, Natsu, and even his own father.The episode concludes with Yunagi entrusting Jinya with her adopted daughter. This essentially marks the beginning of a major phase in Jinya's life, which will clearly serve as the main plot point for future episodes.Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 16.Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 16 highlightsSword of the Demon Hunter episode 16: Jinya (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 16 diverted away from the ending of episode 15 in the year of 1863, with Naotsugu making his way to Ofuu's soba restaurant. Soon after entering the restaurant, Naotsugu puts in his order and initiates a conversation with Jinya, who was already present in the restaurant.Naotsugu then mentions how the living costs in Edo has soared, and asked how Jinya's life is going. Jinya replies how his workload has also increased, since demons have been appearing a lot recently. Naotsugu further asks whether he'll be working tonight as well. Jinya responds that he'll be hunting a man-killing demon, hiding away in some temple tonight.Jinya vs Yunagi as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)Naotsugu soon loses his patience and asks why Jinya is making soba instead of simply sitting at the table. He learns that Ofuu's father offered to teach Jinya the art of soba making, mentioning how Jinya cannot stay a ronin forever. Later, Jinya leaves to hunt the so-called man-killing demon.Apparently the demon is residing in the same temple from episode 4, using it as a lair in between its regular hunts. Jinya eventually tracks down the demon and engages her in combat, and defeats her rather easily. As his final sign of respect, Jinya asks for the demon's name before exorcising her and absorbing her power, receiving the name Yunagi.The episode then cuts back to Jinya entering Ofuu's restaurant once again, only for them to reprimand him on his numerous demon hunts. This is especially since he has a daughter and a wife waiting for him. Jinya goes along with the situation despite his own lack of recollection towards his &quot;wife and daughter.&quot;Eventually the wife reveals her name to be Yunagi, who had grown up with Jinya in Kadono, and were currently married. Yunagi has the ability to make illusions based on an individual's memories, which she's using as the final resort to hand over her adopted human daughter to Jinya.Yunagi and the human baby (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)In the end, Jinya thanks Yunagi for allowing him to live his ideal peaceful life alongside a &quot;wife,&quot; albeit illusory. Yunagi soon undoes the illusion, allowing Jinya to return to present time and find the human baby that Yunagi is protecting, who goes on to name her Nomari.Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 16 concludes with Jinya returning to Ofuu's restaurant alongside Nomari, whom he introduces as his daughter.Final ThoughtsSword of the Demon Hunter episode 16 has managed to deliver yet another unseen aspect of human-demon relationship. Even Jinya starts a new chapter in his life as father. Future episodes will focus on Jinya as he tries to balance both his responsibilities as a demon hunter and a father.Related links-Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch themJujutsu Kaisen's greatest flaw: How Satoru Gojo's importance became the series' Achilles' heelFrom Justin Leach to Scott Westerfeld, Leviathan anime creators share their thoughts