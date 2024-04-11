Terrifying Jujutsu Kaisen theory claims Yuji will sacrifice everything for victory

Itadori Yuji, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, has been the bearer of pain from the start of the series. The author wasn't shy about making his suffering worse in the final part of the series as Sukuna continued the massacre of Itadori's close friends.

First, it was Junpei that Mahito destroyed, and then it was the people of Shibuya whom Sukuna destroyed through the protagonist's body. The protagonist's suffering didn't end here as his teacher, Nanami Kento, also died at the hands of Mahito, and the final saga marked the end of Yuji's favorite teacher, Gojo Satoru.

So, fans could expect the series to end with the suffering of the protagonist, but not in the way fans think. Before Kenjaki died, he transferred the authority of activating the merger to Megumi (not Sukuna). Sukuna could activate it as he has control over Megumi, but Itadori could become the main part of the merger as its husk because Kenjaku created Itadori for a purpose.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and reflects the author's opinions, which do not belong to Sportskeeda.

Exploring Yuji's unfortunate fate in the last part of Jujutsu Kaisen

Itadori as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Itadori Yuji is the Jujutsu Kaisen series' primary protagonist introduced in the first episode as a non-sorcerer. Unfortunately, one thing led to another and he ended up becoming the host of the strongest sorcerer in history, Ryomen Sukuna. Now, every cursed spirit came after Yuji because of the King of Curses.

Mahito, a special-grade cursed spirit, got obsessed with making Itadori suffer. He got close to Junpei who later became Itadori's friend. When the time arrived to save Junpei, Mahito killed him using his cursed technique in front of Itadori. Itadori demanded help from Sukuna but he also refused. This was the start of his journey of suffering.

Later during the Shibuya arc, Sukuna took over Yuji and fought Mahoraga. While doing so, he killed most of the innocent citizens present at Shibuya station with his domain expansion, thus, making Itadori suffer. Mahito later killed Nanami in front of him and critically injured Nobara, which made Itadori lose hope in continuing his fight.

Fortunately, Aoi's arrival made his spirits high, but this was only temporary. During the Shinjuku Showdown arc, Gojo Satoru died at the hands of Sukuna, who had now changed hosts with the latter sorcerer. Itadori didn't have any tears left to cry, so, he continued his fight. Higurama became Itadori's friend during this fight but, expectedly, he also died.

Itadori Yuji as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Now, only a few of his companions are left alive against the King of Curses in the final saga, can Itadori protect them? Unfortunately, they could also be sacrificed, but not in the way fans think. Before Kenjaku died at the hands of Okkotsu Yuta, he transferred the rights to activate the great merger between humanity and Tengen to Megumi, not the King of Curses.

He could have presumed that Sukuna would remain in control over Megumi's body, and that was made evident a few chapters ago when Itadori tried to wake up Megumi, but he had already given up. So, the ultimate decision to activate the merger could be in the hands of the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna.

However, to activate the merger, a key element could also be needed, which would be a catalyst. The catalyst is a vessel that will stop the ultimate cursed spirit, created after the merging of Tengen and humanity, from going berserk. That catalyst could be Itadori, the vessel created by Kenjaku with a plan in mind, who could act as the vessel for the ultimate cursed spirit created after the merger.

Much likely, Sukuna wouldn't have expected this because Kenjaku's reason for activating the merger wasn't to make Sukuna the king but to evolve humanity to the next stage. By doing so, everyone, including Itadori's remaining comrades, could be transfigured together into a cursed spirit that could be under the control of the protagonist.

Itadori Yuji as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

With the merger activated, Sukuna's cursed energy might also get exhausted, weakening his link to Megumi's body. This could give Itadori, who sacrificed all of his comrades by becoming a giant cursed spirit, a chance to defeat the King of Curses.

Unfortunately, there is no way of reversing the merger, or it hasn't been revealed yet. So, every sorcerer could die because of Yuji who is destined to become the vessel for the merger.

Final thoughts

Kenjaku to Yuta before his death (Image via Shueisha)

This theory may seem far-fetched but it makes sense once related to the past. In the last moments of Kenjaku, he declared that someone in the future would inherit his will.

It would make sense for Itadori Yuji, the vessel he created, to inherit his will and be the person responsible for the merger Kenjaku waited so many years to prepare. This could also suit well with the theory that Sukuna couldn't be defeated alone, and Yuji could defeat him when everyone assists him in the form of the merger's cursed spirit (his sorcerer friends and all of Japan).

