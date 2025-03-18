The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 is set to be released on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks in Japan, as per the anime's official site. After its broadcast, the episode will be digitally distributed on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia's YouTube channel, and other services with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Rentaro Aijo met his 11th soulmate, Kakure Meme. She was extremely shy and always vanished whenever Rentaro approached her. However, she confessed her feelings and became a part of the Rentaro family. In addition, the episode saw the Rentaro family play hide-and-seek at the school.

Considering how the episode ended, fans cannot wait for the release of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 release date and time

Kakure Meme in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

According to the anime's official website and the show's release schedule, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 will be released on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Yet, because of the varying time zones, international fans can enjoy the episode 30 minutes after its TV broadcast.

These are the release dates and timings for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 6 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 8 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 9 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 2 PM Central European Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 3 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 10 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 11:30 PM

Where to watch The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11?

Rentaro Aijo in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the television broadcast of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, BS11, AT-X, and other pertinent channels. Fans can also enjoy the episode on digital services like ABEMA, d Anime Store, and others.

On the other hand, global anime lovers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India can stream The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 on Crunchyroll. In addition, most fans from Asian regions can watch the episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel, Bilibili Global, Aniplus TV, and other services.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10 recap

The episode kicks off with Mimimi beginning her makeup tutorial class to enthrall other girls. Meanwhile, Rentaro Aijo feels he must also work to improve himself, given how everyone is pushing themselves for his sake. At this moment, he encounters Kakure Meme, a girl from his class outside the school gate.

A strong gust of wind almost sends an object flying at Kakure. Interestingly, rather than protecting herself, she's more focused on saving her hair bangs. Eventually, Rentaro saves the girl by jumping in front of her. While protecting Kakure, Rentaro falls over her and accidentally notices her eyes.

Rentaro and Kakure in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As soon as he does that, he hears the familiar zing. Thus, Rentaro finds his eleventh soulmate in Kakure Meme. However, as the episode progresses, it is revealed that Kakure is extremely shy. She always uses a stuffed toy as a misdirection to vanish from the scene.

Eventually, Rentaro Aijo sees through Kakure's tricks and earnestly confesses his feelings. As it happens with Rentaro, Kakure also has feelings for her. Thus, the Rentaro family welcomes another member. Once Kakure joins the family, Rentaro Aijo proposes they play a hide-and-seek game.

The Rentaro Family welcomes Kakure (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Rentaro, who has become the IT, begins to find others scattered throughout the school premises. After locating everyone, he wonders where Kakure could be hiding.

Interestingly, the boy finds her inside the school's vice principal's enormous hair. The episode ends with Kakure and Rentaro sharing a kiss. However, as soon as they kiss, Kakure disappears from the scene, yet again.

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11?

Mei Meido and Iku Suto (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Given how the latest episode covered chapters 45 and 46 from the original manga series, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 will likely cover the next two chapters.

In other words, the episode will likely focus on Mei Meido, who shall be distressed for being "too happy." At the same time, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 could show Karane getting more screen time.

