The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 will be released on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels like Nippon Television, Animax, and other related ones. According to the designated timings, international fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

Ad

The previous episode saw the addition of three new maids to the Jade Palace, after which Maomao accompanied Yinghua to a gathering. The eerie gathering featured different ladies-in-waiting telling horror stories. Fortunately, Maomao realized, in the nick of time, that the purpose of this gathering was to kill the ladies-in-waiting through a toxic gas.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 release date and time for all major regions

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 will be released on March 21, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. This release time is specific for audiences residing in Japan and will vary for the rest of the world.

Ad

Trending

According to different timezones, the schedule is as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday March 21, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday March 21, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday March 21, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday March 21, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday March 21, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday March 21, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday March 21, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday March 22, 2025 1:10 am

Ad

Ad

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11: Where to watch?

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 will air on local TV channels like Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode at its local time. Moreover, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 will also be accessible on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.

Ad

For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 will stream on Crunchyroll approximately 2:30 minutes after its broadcast in Japan. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 is also available on Netflix but requires a subscription.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10 recap

The hostess escorting Maomao and Yinghua (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10, titled A Ghost Story, commenced with a focus inside the Jade Palace where three new maids were getting introduced to Maomao by Lady Gyokuyou. The girls belonged to Yinghua's hometown but Maomao failed to showcase her pride as a senior before them. However, she apologized to Yinghua in time.

Ad

In exchange for her apology, Yinghua took Maomao to a gathering later that night. The gathering took place in a nearby house inside the Jade Palace. So, at night, Maomao and Yinghua reached the house and were greeted by an elderly hostess who escorted them to a room where more ladies-in-waiting were sitting around burning wood.

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

As everyone assembled, the hostess revealed the purpose of the gathering: telling horror stories as a source of entertainment. Shisui was also present in the gathering and her story and Maomao's stories were the most impactful. However, the story of the hostess was on another level, which made Maomao realize the increasing toxic gas in the air.

Ad

So, she rushed towards a window and took a deep breath, saving everyone from death. Later on, when Maomao and Yinghua returned to the Jade Palace, Lady Hongniang informed them that the hostess of the gathering had died a few years ago. This made Maomao realize that she might have witnessed a ghost in person.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11: What to expect? (Speculative)

Ad

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 is titled Hunt. As given by the episode's preview synopsis, the next episode will see Maomao and Jinshi travel to another place for the latter's business. However, given the visible intensity, there might be trouble brewing there.

Moreover, Maomao and Jinshi were seen together inside a cave, hinting that these two might be hiding from someone. Given their closeness in the preview trailer, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 might see the protagonist closing their distance.

Ad

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback