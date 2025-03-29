The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13 will be released on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The next episode will commence the second cour of season 2. The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels like Nippon Television, Animax, and others. According to the designated timings, international fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous installment saw Jinshi's secret come to light before Maomao. However, the female protagonist wasn't ready to learn this secret. So, Jinshi tried to force him onto Maomao until LIhaku's dog arrived. Followed by the capture of the culprit who tried to assassinate Maomao, the male protagonist gave Maomao her long-promised prize.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13 release date and time for all major regions

Maomao and Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13 will be released on April 4, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. This release time is specific for audiences residing in Japan and will vary for the rest of the world.

According to different timezones, the schedule is as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday April 4, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday April 4, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday April 4, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday April 4, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday April 4, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday April 4, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday April 4, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday April 5, 2025 1:10 am

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13: Where to watch?

Maomao and Gaoshun as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13 will air on local TV channels like Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode at its local time. Moreover, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 will be accessible on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.

For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13 will stream on Crunchyroll approximately 2:30 minutes after its broadcast in Japan. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 is also available on Netflix but requires a subscription.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12 recap

Maomao and Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12, titled Ka Zuigetsu, commenced where it left off as Jinshi held Maomao close. As Maomao tried to escape, she touched something between Jinshi's legs and learned that the male protagonist wasn't a eunuch. Jinshi then released her and tried explaining the reason behind his secret. However, Maomao closed the talk by claiming that she touched a frog.

Jinshi, offended by Maomao's comments, now forced himself onto the female protagonist. As things were about to reach a dangerous level, Lihaku's dog arrived in time. Followed by the arrival of Lihaku, Jinshi, and Maomao were escorted out of the cave. Later on, Maomao and Lihaku devise a plan to capture Jinshi's assassin using the dog.

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Back to the building where everyone awaited Jinshi's return, Lihaku arrived with the news of Jinshi's disappearance. Basen then announced to everyone that he would look for his master. During the search, the dog found the culprit through his smell, and now it was just a game of time. Eventually, Maomao caught the culprit red-handed, who was then arrested.

Back at Hunt's party, where everyone was enjoying drinks, Jinshi visited Maomao in her room. Despite their awkwardness, Maomao claimed that Jinshi was still Jinshi to her. The male protagonist, now relieved, gave Maomao a pouch of Oz Bezoars. Maomao, now on cloud nine, closed the door on a whim, leaving Jinshi unattended.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13: What to expect? (Speculative)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13 is titled Bathhouse. As stated, the next episode will commence the second cour of The Apothecary Diaries season 2. Moreover, as stated by the episode's title, the episode will see Maomoa and her friends visit the Imperial Palace's bathhouse.

Moreover, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13 might also show another interaction between Maomao and Jinshi after their previous awkward encounter.

