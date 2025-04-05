The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14 will be released on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels like Nippon Television, Animax, and others. According to the designated timings, international fans can stream it on Crunchyroll.

Ad

The previous episode commenced the second cour of the sequel with Maomao and Xiaolon becoming masseurs at a bathhouse with Shisui. Followed by the addition of another maid from the Jade Pavilion, Maomao and his group soon developed a name for themselves. One day, Lady Lishu visited them and reported a ghost at her Pavilion.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14 release date and time for all major regions

Maomao and Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14 will be released on April 11, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. This release schedule is specific for audiences residing in Japan and will vary for the rest of the world.

Ad

Trending

According to different timezones, the schedule is as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday April 11, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday April 11, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday April 11, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday April 11, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday April 11, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday April 11, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday April 11, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday April 12, 2025 1:10 am

Ad

Ad

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14: Where to watch?

Maomao and Gaoshun as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14 will air on local TV channels like Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode at its local time. Anime lovers can also access the series on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.

Ad

For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14 will stream on Crunchyroll approximately 2:30 minutes after its broadcast in Japan. The series is also available on Netflix but requires a subscription.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13 recap

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13, titled The Baths, commenced with a focus on Xiaolan complaining to Maomao about some connections that could help her get employed, as her time at the Imperial Palace was about to end. After contemplating a lot, Maomao couldn't think of much, but Shisui, who was passing by, asked Maomao and Xiaolan to accompany her.

Ad

Shisui took these two to the bathhouse of the local consorts, where she was a make-believe masseur. She wanted Maomao and Xiaolan to do just like her: massage maids and get something in return. The bathhouse's masseur had retired, leaving their position empty. So, if Xiaolan does a good job here, she might get hired as a professional masseur.

Maomao's group as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

As days went by, Maomao left the Jade Pavilion early to visit the bathhouse and massage maids. One day, the newly appointed triplets of the Jade Pavilion confronted Maomao as they wanted the female protagonist to spend some time with the youngest triplets. So, Maomao took her to the bathhouse with her.

Ad

As Maomao was teaching the new maid the pros and cons of massaging, Lady Lishu entered the bathhouse. Maomao quickly gave her a massage and asked her the reason for her visit. After hesitating, Lady Lishu reported that the bathouse of her Pavilion (the Diamond Pavilion) might be haunted by a ghost.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14: What to expect? (speculative)

Ad

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14 is titled Dancing Ghost. As given from the climax of the previous episode, the next installment will see Maomao investigate the case of the Diamond Pavilion's ghost.

As seen from the preview trailer, Jinshi might help Maomao. Moreover, he might also tease the female protagonist regarding their previous encounter at the summer resort.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More