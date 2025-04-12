The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15 will be released on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels like Nippon Television, Animax, and others. According to the designated timings, international fans can stream it on Crunchyroll.
The previous installment saw Maomao solving the mystery of the dancing ghost after visiting the Diamond Pavilion with Jinshi. As expected, the mystery was just because of some other factors, which Maomao accurately pointed out. After leaving the Pavilion, Jinshi learned about the complaints of the new eunuchs who were getting bullied.
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15 release date and time for all major regions
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15 will be released on April 18, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. This release schedule is specific for audiences residing in Japan and will vary for the rest of the world.
According to different timezones, the schedule is as follows:
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15: Where to watch?
For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15 will air on local TV channels like Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode at its local time. Anime lovers can also access the series on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.
For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15 will stream on Crunchyroll approximately 2:30 minutes after its broadcast in Japan. The series is also available on Netflix but requires a subscription.
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14 recap
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14, titled Dancing Ghost, commenced with Maomao accompanying Jinshi to the Diamond Pavilion after a heated exchange between the male protagonist and Lady Gyokuyou. After reaching the Diamond Pavilion, Lady Lishu told them about the dancing ghost issue and showed fear.
However, the Diamond Pavilion's ladies-in-waiting immediately started downgrading their consort, claiming that Lady Lishu had always been an attention seeker. Fortunately, Jinshi sent them off to fetch some tea, which gave Maomao enough time to start her investigation of the dancing ghost.
After some deep analysis, Maomao asked for the Pavilion's blueprints. After looking at them, Maomao was confident that the dancing ghost was just a curtain moving. What happened was that Lady Lishu opened the bathhouse's hole, which forced all the water into the underground pipes. The pipes, going through a nearby room, emitted steam, which caused the curtain to move.
Moreover, the face of the dancing ghost was a reflection from a nearby mirror that was very dear to Lady Lishu. After solving the mystery, the ladies-in-waiting returned and tried to disrespect Lady Lishu. However, this time, Jinshi didn't hold back and took the head lady-in-waiting's hairpin. Later in the episode, Jinshi visited the new eunuchs who complained about getting bullied.
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15: What to expect? (speculative)
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15 is titled Ice. As seen from the previous installment's climax, the next episode will shed light on Xiaolan's mistake, where she toppled a eunuch's cart that had ice in it.
Moreover, as seen from the episode's preview trailer, Maomao will immediately jump to help her friend. Given the series' narrative, Maomao might try to make new ice, just like the case of flowers in season 1.
