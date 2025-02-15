The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7 will be released on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels like Nippon Television, Animax, and other related ones. International fans can stream the episode, according to the designated timings, on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Maomao getting caught by the clinic maid who requested the female protagonist to help a lady-in-waiting inside the Crystal Pavilion. However, as Maomao infiltrated the Consort House, she found the lady-in-waiting dying of fever and also unveiled the true face of the house's head lady-in-waiting, Shin.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7 release date and time for all major regions

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7 will be released on February 21, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. This release time is specific for audiences residing in Japan and will vary for the rest of the world. According to different timezones, the schedule is as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday February 21, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday February 21, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday February 21, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday February 21, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday February 21, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday February 21, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday February 21, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday February 22, 2025 1:10 am

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7: Where to watch?

For Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7 will air on local TV channels like Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode as per its local timing. Moreover, the sequel series will also be accessible on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.

For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7 will stream on Crunchyroll, approximately 2:30 minutes after its broadcast in Japan. The sequel series is also available on Netflix, but it requires a subscription.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6 recap

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6, titled The Crystal Pavilion For the Third Time, commenced with a focus on Maomao, who was requested by the clinic's maid to help a sick lady-in-waiting from the Crystal Pavilion. However, as Maomao had a bad name in that house, she disguised herself and tried infiltrating the house with the quack doctor.

As expected, their biggest obstacle was passing through Shin, the house's head lady-in-waiting. However, with the help of Jinshi's letter of recommendation, they smoothly entered the place. As they were on their way toward Lady Lihua, Maomao heard a cough and distracted Shin while the quack doctor rushed to the source of the voice.

Shin and Lady Lihua as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Surprisingly, Shin was holding a lady-in-waiting inside a shed. As Maomao saved her life, she also uncovered the fact that Shin was the "imposter" who was combining fragrances to endanger the lives of pregnant consorts. Soon enough, Shin was escorted before an audience where she asked questions about the fragrances by Jinshi.

After she refused to answer the questions, Lady Lihua volunteered to interrogate her, and this was when Shin revealed her true colors. Moreover, after confessing her sins, she tried to harm Lady Lihua. However, Gaoshun saved her. Lady Lihua then slapped Shin and asked her to be thrown out of the rear palace.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7: What to expect? (speculative)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7 is titled The Shrine of Choosing. As hinted by the climax of the previous episode, the Emperor was thinking of something while Lady Lihua told him about Maomao.

Given the title of the episode, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7 might see Maomao venture into a mysterious shrine, as requested by the Emperor, that might have some historical significance.

