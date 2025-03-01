The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 9, will be released on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels like Nippon Television, Animax, and other related ones. According to the designated timings, international fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode focused on Empress Dowager and how she requested Maomao's assistance for a case. The case was to investigate whether the empress' actions might have cursed the previous Emperor. Fortunately, Maomao accepted the empress' case but on one condition, which wasn't unveiled.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 9 release date and time for all major regions

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 9, will be released on March 7, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. This release time is specific for audiences residing in Japan and will vary for the rest of the world. According to different timezones, the schedule is as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday March 7, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday March 7, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday March 7, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday March 7, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday March 7, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday March 7, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday March 7, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday March 8, 2025 1:10 am

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 9: Where to watch?

For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 9, will air on local TV channels like Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode as per its local timing. Moreover, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 will also be accessible on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.

For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 9, will stream on Crunchyroll approximately 2:30 minutes after its broadcast in Japan. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 is also available on Netflix, but it requires a subscription.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8 recap

Shisui as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8, Empress Dowager, commenced with a focus on Maomao, who was accused of catching bugs in another consort's garden. However, Maomao denied these allegations because she knew who the real criminal was. So, she went out, looking for Shisui's whereabouts.

Due to her mysterious nature, no one knew where Shisui was. However, after some bribing, Maomao found a spot where Shisui might appear. So, she started patrolling this area, and Shisui finally popped out of a bush to catch bugs. Maomao then cleared the misunderstanding with her. While these two were chatting, Empress Dowager appeared.

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

As expected, her aura was too bright, and both girls couldn't face the empress. However, as much as Maomao wanted to avoid the empress, she met her the next day as the Empress Dowager visited Lady Gyokuyou's house. Moreover, the reason behind her visit was to meet Maomao and request an investigation due to the female protagonist's reputation.

After the meeting concluded, Empress Dowager requested Maomao to inquire whether she had cursed the previous Emperor. To gather more information, Empress Dowager arranged a tea party so that a lady-in-waiting could brief the reason behind Empress Dowager's suspicion. After the briefing, Maomao accepted the investigation but on one condition, which wasn't specified.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 9: What to expect? (speculative)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 9, is titled The Late Emperor. As hinted from the climax of the previous episode, the next episode might reveal the reason Maomao accepts the case from Empress Dowager.

Moreover, as seen from the episode's preview trailer, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 9 might continue the focus on Jinshi's past and reveal who his true father might be.

