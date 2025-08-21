The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime announces October 2025 release date and theme songs with new PV

On Thursday, August 21, 2025, the official website and X account for The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime unveiled the first main promotional video and a key visual. The short clip revealed the anime's October 4, 2025, debut date and the details regarding the theme songs and their artists.

The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime serves as an adaptation of the high fantasy light novel series by author Alto and illustrator Yuunagi. Kodansha has been serializing the light novels since 2021, with five tankobon volumes published thus far. A manga version by Yuki Monji's art has been serialized on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app since July 2021.

The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime's trailer confirms the October 4, 2025, release date

According to the latest promotional video from the official staff, The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime will air its episodes every Saturday from 11:30 pm JST on TV Asahi and its affiliates on the IMAnimation timeslot, starting October 4, 2025.

The anime will also be broadcast on AT-X and BS11 Asahi at a later time. Furthermore, interested viewers in Japan can catch the episodes on ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Animehodai digital streaming services every Saturday from October 4, 2025.

The latest trailer for The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime features Alec Ygret and other important characters who will appear in the anime. The video also reveals and previews the opening theme song, Quest, and the ending theme song, Kakera, both performed by Kiro Akiyama.

Yorha reaches out to Alec (Image via Gekko)

Additionally, the official staff unveiled a new key visual for The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime. The illustration depicts the primary cast, including Alec, Yorha, Krasia, and Ornest.

New cast members are also announced. Atsushi Abe joins the voice cast as Regulus Caldana, while Hikaru Midorikawa voices Eldas Mikayla. The new trailer reveals and previews their character voices. The previously announced cast members include: Shuichiro Umeda as Alec Ygret, Masumi Tazawa as Krasia Annerose, Yurika Kubo as Yorha Eisenz, and Masaaki Mizunaka as Ornest Rain.

Ken Takahashi directs the fantasy anime at Gekko, with Masamune Hirata handling the affairs as the assistant director. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is handling the series scripts, while Yoko Sato is the character designer, with Nobuhide Hayashi as the sub-character designer. Hayashi-san and Sato-san are also serving as the chief animation directors. On the other hand, Diosta Inc. and High Speed Boy are listed as music composers.

A brief synopsis of The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime

Alec, as seen in the trailer (Image via Gekko)

Based on the original light novels, The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime follows the story of Alec Ygret, a court magician, who the prince suddenly fires, claiming he only knows useless support magic.

After being jobless, Alec is contacted by an old acquaintance named Yorha, who asks his help to venture into the dungeon. As such, the series will showcase Alec's adventure as a banished magician.

