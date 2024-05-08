The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 8 is scheduled to air on May 14, 2024, at 2 am JST on AT-X, TV Aichi, TV Tokyo, and some other Japanese television channels, according to the official website of the anime series. The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 8 could also be streamed on Crunchyroll for international fandom.

The previous episode saw Allen and his group move toward the Victour Empire for a change of pace. There, they met Anriette, who tried to hide the situation of the Empire but was later forced to tell about its grave condition.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 8 release date and time

Allen as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marvy Jack)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 8 is scheduled to be released on May 14, 2024, at 2:00 am JST. The day and timing of the airing of this episode would vary according to different time zones. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday May 13, 2024 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Monday May 13, 2024 1:00 pm British Summer Time Monday May 13, 2024 6:00 pm Central European Summer Time Monday May 13, 2024 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time Monday May 13, 2024 10:30 pm Philippine Time Monday May 13, 2024 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time Tuesday May 14, 2024 2:00 am Australian Central Time Tuesday May 14, 2024 3:30 am

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 8: Where to watch?

Allen (left) and Riese (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marvy Jack)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 8 can be streamed on Crunchyroll globally. This streaming service is the only one that has announced the streaming of this Spring anime season. The episodes are uploaded to the Crunchyroll platform approximately 30 minutes after they air in Japan.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 7 recap

Allen (left) and Riese (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marvy Jack)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 7 was titled The Imperial Duke's Daughter. The episode commenced with Allen enjoying his life with Liese, Noel, and Mylene after he took care of the demons in the previous episode. But his life was far from trouble as he had some responsibilities related to the Wesfeldt Duchy. So, as a change of pace, he decided to visit the Victour Palace alone.

As expected, all the girls also wanted to accompany him on his journey, but Princess Liese had some matters to handle related to the Duchy. Fortunately, Beatrice came to help at the last hour, which gave the princess enough leeway to accompany Allen on his journey to Victour Empire. They faced some problems on their journey but managed to reach the Empire.

Anriette as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marvy Jack)

While exploring the Empire, they crossed paths with Anriette, who was the companion of Allen in his previous life. She tried to put on a facade and told them to leave the Empire if they didn't want to get in trouble. She left after saying this, but Allen followed her and discussed their previous lives. Allen decided to leave on Anriette's request but was encountered with another problem.

He tried to stop a robber but as soon as he stopped him, the robber died due to some demonic powers. The city police came and suspected Allen of murder, which forced him to flee. He met Anriette later, who was ready to open up to them and invited them to the royal palace. There, she shared the reason behind the Victour Palace's problems and Allen decided to stay there to help her.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 8: What to expect (speculative)?

Anriette as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marvy Jack)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 8 is titled The Fairy Sovereign. The next episode could see Allen and his group patrolling the Victour Empire and witnessing the problems it is facing.

Moreover, the next episode could also feature the previous lives of Allen and Anriette and showcase their relationship. With the anime reaching its final phase, the question of where Allen's last destination might be remains.

Read also:

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases premiere: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime confirms 2024 release with a teaser trailer

10 most highly anticipated Spring 2024 anime (so far)

5 Spring 2024 anime you can't miss (& 5 you should skip watching)