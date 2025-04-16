The Beginning After the End creator's latest comments suggest all is not well with the anime adaptation's production

On April 15, 2025, TurlteMe, The Beginning After the End's author, broke all stereotypes as the internet saw the author reach out to the fans through a media platform (Reddit). In a very long post, he conveyed his feelings regarding the recent anime adaptation by Studio A-Cat and expressed his feelings on how the fandom should be reacting to the controversial adaptation of his work.

The author revealed that he is well aware of how mediocre the anime adaptation is, hinting that letting A-Cat animate his magnum opus might be a bad decision. However, the author branded this mistake as a 'beginner's mistake' due to his first experience in the anime industry, and expressed his desire for his anime to at least be true to the original story.

The Beginning After the End author shares his words regarding his magnum opus's controversial anime adaptation

In a Reddit post titled 'In regards to everything,' Tae Ha Lee (more commonly referred to as TurtleMe) addressed his fandom regarding the recent controversy of The Beginning After the End anime adaptation by Studio A-Cat. The post commenced with the reveal that the talks on the internet about his magnum opus's anime adaptation have gotten loud.

Moreover, he expressed his gratitude towards the people worried about his work's adaptation through a mediocre animation style. However, the author wanted everyone to trust the process and give Studio A-Cat's anime adaptation a chance, just like how they did with the manhwa.

TurtleMe continued by revealing his journey about writing The Beginning After the End. According to the author, the manhwa started with him sitting at the corner of a cafe, writing the novel for his personal amusement. However, the novel was popular among the masses and soon got a manhwa adaptation by Fuyuki23.

Arthur Leywin as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Soon, the team around The Beginning After the End increased to two, alongside some editors. However, as the manhwa continued its serialization, the team kept getting bigger. Reaching the present time, TurtleMe showcased his surprise over how many people from around the world love his work.

Sadly, the author then addressed the issue of his anime adaptation, of how the source's author doesn't have much say in anime adaptations nowadays. This led to TurtleMe asking the fans to show respect on the internet and give the anime a chance. While the animation style might not be as great as most series, the author just wanted Studio A-Cat's adaptation to be true to his original story.

Final thoughts

King Grey as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

In the past, there hasn't been a single instance where an author reached out to his fans through Reddit. As this media platform is known for being dedicated to the true fans, there are chances that TurtleMe wanted to address the fandom only, due to which he opted to use this platform to address the whole issue and ask for respect from the internet.

As far as his post goes, nothing he said could be considered wrong because anime authors don't have that much liberty when it comes to anime adaptations. So, as TurtleMe already stated, fans should give the anime a chance, and maybe things will change by the end of the anime.

