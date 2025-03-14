The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 is set to release on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 9PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Kenichi continuing to get involved with the Eupatoriums’ issues, fans can expect Thogalum to formally appear as an antagonist.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 has at least confirmed its release info.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 release date and time

Kenichi's troubles will likely only continue in The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 will air on Japanese television networks at 9PM JST on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on January 8 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, March 21 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:00AM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 7:00AM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 12:00PM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 Central European Time 1:00PM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 5:30PM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 8:00PM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30PM, Thursday, March 20, 2025

Where to watch The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11

The ex-noble who arranged Primula's kidnapping may also reappear in (Image via East Fish Studio)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for the Winter 2025 anime season.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 began with the Viscountess revealing her request had to do with a canal that needed to be constructed. Since it was a royal decree, the fact that they were at risk of not completing it was of great concern. Kenichi agreed to help and was given a budget of 120 million to fund construction and keep. She offered him her body in exchange for helping, but he rejected this, instead taking a grimoire.

After arriving at the site, Primula realized that the Thogalum Trading Company was charging too much for equipment and food for the workers. Primula first got Kenichi to agree to supply the axes for forest clearing for much cheaper, and then convinced him to allow her to sell food to the beastfolk workers for a fair price. Kenichi was worried that he’d anger Thogalum likewise, remembering him as someone with a relatively large amount of power.

Despite Canaan’s constant physical advances on Kenichi, he was able to oversee the project and complete it in time. He was also invited to and given special recognition at the celebration of completion. Here, he and Primula caught a glimpse of the Dahlia ex-noble who paid Shaga to kidnap her. The episode ended with Kenichi being roped into protecting Viscountess Canaan and her husband from Thogalum, whom they feared would target them.

What to expect from The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 (speculative)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 will likely open up with a focus on Kenichi and co relaxing at home. He and Primula will likely be off by themselves speaking about what the Eupatoriums have asked them to do regarding Thogalum.

After the Eupatoriums are seen cutting Thogalum off, he’ll likely begin planning to take action against Kenichi given his role in their cutting ties with him. The episode will likely end with this move being made as Kenichi learns more about either the inventor he thinks is from his world, or about Thogalum’s past.

