The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10: Canaan's request gives Kenichi a new enemy

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 was expected to focus on, at the very least, revealing what the Viscountess’ request was. Officially released on Thursday, March 13, 2025, the installment did indeed reveal what Canaan du Eupatorium asked of Kenichi, which involved a royal decree.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 also thankfully saw this request completed by the installment’s end. However, this eventually led to Kenichi making new enemies, and learning more about some old ones in the process.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 teases conflict with the noble responsible for Primula’s kidnapping

Brief episode recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 began with Kenichi and his family driving in an SUV. Kenichi then explained that the Kingdom of Kadan was constructing a large canal to increase farmland, ignoring the rivalries between individual lords in the process. Viscount Eupatorium was then seen being summoned by the king, who asked why his domain had no estimated completion date for his part of the canal.

His singling out of Viscount Thunbergia suggested that he was being set up in some way, with focus then shifting to Viscountess Canaan du Eupatorium’s meeting with Kenichi. She was begging him for help with finishing their part of the canal, offering Kenichi anything he wanted if he did so (even her body, which he rejected). She instead offered a rare girmoire that taught High , which Nyamena said was strong enough to shield one against a dragon’s fire breath.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 saw the Viscountess give him unused furniture to fund his work for the canal. This totalled up to 120 million yen. Focus then returned to the present, where the Viscountess once again offered him her body. He rejected once again due to having a wife, prompting her to point out how insulted she was that he’d lie with beastfolk but not her.

Some of Kenichi's former allies reappear in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 (Image via East Fish Studio)

They eventually arrived at the construction site, where Kenichi was shocked to see them still clearing trees. The group were then approached by Nyakero, Nyamero, and Nyanji, Myaley’s old beastfolk friends. The trio then called Nyamena pretty, prompting Myaley to get upset that they don’t look at her like that. Kenichi and co were then approached by someone named Porage and representatives of the merchants supplying the project’s materials and equipment.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 saw Porage implore Primula to look at their prices, feeling them to be too expensive. She asked Kenichi if he could get the same number of axes for cheaper. Canaan’s decision to buy from Kenichi upset him, prompting him to use his boss Thogalum’s name, whom Kenichi remembered. He described Thogalum as someone who curried favor with the Viscount by doing his dirty work.

Kenichi and co then began helping out with construction, with Canaan’s carriage for returning home not having arrived yet. He invited her to stay with them that night likewise, cooking a feast for them. Kenichi then invited the Myaley’s friends to join, prompting them to explain they were fasting for lack of budget. This prompted Primula to suggest serving their food to everyone for a fair price, which she did with great success.

Expand Tweet

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 then saw Canaan shocked that she could take a bath in the wilderness. Kenichi tried to excuse himself, but she ordered him to bathe with her, clearly intent on seducing him. She questioned this word since he and Anemone weren’t blood related, but he argued that they were family nonetheless. She then commented on how much fun she had with them and her own negative familial experiences.

She made it clear this was an attempt to join his family, but Kenichi rejected all of her advances before exiting the bathhouse. He awoke to find her serving food with Primula, where he seemed to begin looking at her in a new romantic light. He even told her as much as they were interrupted by the other merchants, upset at the lack of their restaurant’s customers. After learning Primula was from the Mallow Trading Company, they lowered their prices to be fair.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 then saw Kenichi give the beastfolk liquor in exchange for grabbing water from a spring only they could reach. This allowed them to continue taking baths, and naturally helped the party continue each and every night. This likewise led to more advances by Canaan, which Kenichi rejected. Despite this, Anemone and some of the others grew upset with him.

Kenichi gets creative to fend off Canaan's advances in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 (Image via East Fish Studio)

Kenichi then revealed the next morning that she got her to drunkenly sign a contract saying she’d follow his instructions from now on. This effectively allowed Kenichi to ensure he didn’t need to follow her orders regarding their personal relationship. Focus then jumped ahead to the completion of Astrantia’s portion of the canal, which was done in time for the deadline. Kenichi reluctantly attended the celebration of the canal’s completion, and was given special praise.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 saw him demonstrate his Shangri-La magic and construction machinery skill. He also met Thunbergia here, with Primula saying the elderly man in his carriage was the Dahlia ex-noble who paid Shaga to kidnap her. The Viscount, Gram, then introduced himself to and thanked Kenichi and Primula for their assistance, inspired by them to better his territory.

He also asked how Kenichi made the books he sold, revealing he was an author and wanted to sell his stories in this style. Primula had also agreed to look over his land’s finances from then on. However, Kenichi got roped into agreeing to deal with Thogalum before returning home as the episode ended.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 seems to set up the final two episode’s focuses in the form of the noble responsible for Primula’s kidnapping. He’ll likely make moves against Kenichi once again since he failed to kill him last time, possibly forcing him and his family to move once again. At the very least, fans can expect some sort of new antagonist to be introduced for the season’s final two episodes.

