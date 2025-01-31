The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 is set to release on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 9 pm JST according to the series’ official website. Following Kenichi’s rescue of Primula, fans are expecting their romance to heat up, especially since he seemingly realized he reciprocates those feelings in the previous installment.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 has at least confirmed its release info.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 release date and time

Primula and Kenichi will likely have a long discuss about their relationship in The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 will air on Japanese television networks at 9 pm JST on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on January 8 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, February 7 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4 am, Thursday, February 6, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 7 am, Thursday, February 6, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 12 pm, Thursday, February 6, 2025 Central European Time 1 pm, Thursday, February 6, 2025 Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm, Thursday, February 6, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 8 pm, Thursday, February 6, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 9 pm, Thursday, February 6, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm, Thursday, February 6, 2025

Where to watch The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5

Kenichi's final major ally seen in promotional material may also be introduced in The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for their Winter 2025 anime season offerings.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 began by jumping ahead to a month later, when Mallow and Primula were set to return. However, on their way home, Shaga and his group of bandits attacked them and kidnapped Mallow. Kenichi agreed to go rescue them, buying a flatbed truck from Shangri-La and asking people to join him. Amana, the mage from the shop, Myaley and the beastfolk, the knight, and the bobcat all joined him.

The group then set out after getting approval from the Adventurer’s Guild, stopping along the way to eat dinner and rest before attacking. Meanwhile, Primula met Anemone, and Shaga implied that he kidnapped her because he was hired by a noble to do so. Kenichi and his group then attacked as the bandits were partying, minus Amana who stayed behind to let the Adventurer's Guild know something happened if they weren’t back in a day.

Kenichi and co then began their assault, as Primula promised Anemone that god would help them escape. Kenichi and his allies made quick work of the drunk and off-guard bandits, forcing Shaga to take Primula hostage. Thankfully, Myaley and Kenichi were able to get her free again, seemingly killing Shaga immediately after. The episode ended with Anemone and Kenichi finally meeting, and Kenichi seemingly realizing he reciprocated Primula’s feelings.

What to expect from The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 (speculative)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 should begin with Kenichi and co’s successful return to Dahlia. The townsfolk will no doubt be shocked to see they survived, further building Kenichi’s reputation in turn. The Adventurer’s Guild should not only heavily congratulate Kenichi, but implore him to become a true adventurer given his success.

He’ll likely brush this off due to still needing to get Primula home, with the reunion taking up a significant chunk of the episode. The closing focus will likely be something that relates to the inventor from a neighboring empire, who seems to be the next antagonist.

