The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 is set to release on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 9PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Kenichi set to meet with the king in the finale, fans can expect the season 1 finale to set the tone and focus of a hypothetical second season.

Ad

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 has at least confirmed its release info.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 release date and time

Thogalum's words to Kenichi will likely be proven true in The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 will air on Japanese television networks at 9PM JST on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on January 8 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, March 28 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 12:00PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Central European Time 1:00PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 5:30PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 8:00PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12

Mallow will also likely play a major role in Kenichi's meeting with the king in The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for the Winter 2025 anime season.

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 began with Queen Mailen and Princess Lilith discussing Kenichi. Focus then shifted to Kenichi, who spoke with Anemone about her mother while they bathed. He tried finding out more about her origins from the mage at the grimoire shop, who revealed someone who could’ve been her mother was the previous owner of the High Protection grimoire. Anemone then tried out the spell, but failed due to getting her period at that moment, with Primula taking care of her likewise.

Ad

Focus then shifted to Mallow’s arrival, where Kenichi asked for his blessing to marry Primula. He said there was nothing more for him to give to their relationship, as additional allies began arriving to help Kenichi out with Thogalum. This included Norspaul, who likewise accepted that Primula could no longer be his after learning of their marriage. The next day, Mallow and Primula negotiated with the Eupatoriums while Kenichi and the others dealt with Thogalum.

Ad

After a relatively brief battle, they defeated Thogalum, with the Eupatoriums ordering him to leave after finalizing negotiations with Mallow and Primula. As he left, Thogalum teased a deeper truth to why Primula was kidnapped while Kenichi was given a summons from the king. The episode ended with Anemone and Mary parting ways due to the latter leaving, with Kenichi and co packing up their home after to head to his royal summons.

Ad

What to expect from The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 should begin with Kenichi and co already settled into the area surrounding the royal capital. Kenichi will likely briefly monologue to explain how they got here before the time for his summons arrives.

Fans can expect to see Kenichi’s full meeting with the king, which will also likely involve Queen Mailen and Princess Lilith as well. The episode will likely end with the royal family asking for a favor, setting up the opening focus for a hypothetical second season likewise.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback