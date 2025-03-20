The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11: Kenichi and co fight Thogalum as hidden truths are teased

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 was expected to focus primarily on Kenichi’s allies ousting Thogalum for the Eupatoriums. Officially released on Thursday, March 20, 2025, the installment did indeed focus on this looming confrontation for Kenichi and his allies.

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 thankfully brought this storyline to an end here, seeing Thogalum successfully forced out of Astrantia. However, he teased a deeper truth to some of the season’s major events before departing, making for a seemingly dangerous situation as Kenichi was summoned by the king.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 sees Kenichi summoned by royalty

Brief episode recap

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 began with a focus on Lilith, called a princess here. She was on her way to see her mother Queen Mailen, revealed to be the woman Lilith spoke with when she was first introduced. They were seen discussing the fact that the canal was completed, despite Thunbergia’s missives. They also discussed Kenichi, confirming their knowledge that he was responsible for its completion.

Ad

Focus then shifted to Kenichi and co bathing, with everyone theorizing Anemone came from a line of mages given her natural skill and talent. Kenichi suggested finding her relatives, but she rejected this offer before walking away. She and Kenichi then picked up her next grimoire the next day, where he asked the mage if she had info about Anemone’s mother. She told him of a mage called the Silver Armeria who disappeared 10 years ago.

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 saw her add that Armeria was the original owner of the grimoire she just registered in Anemone’s name. She said it was hard to believe it was purely a coincidence, before pointing out that if Anemone loved him, then that was likely all she needed. As he explained their age gap, she said it doesn’t matter in the face of love as focus shifted to Anemone casting High Protection for the first time.

Ad

Kenichi finds himself unequipped to deal with Anemone's latest troubles in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 (Image via East Fish Studio)

Unfortunately, she failed, adding that her stomach hurt and her body felt strange. Myaley then revealed that Anemone was likely having her period, prompting Kenichi to begin panicking before instructing Myaley to take care of her. Primula arrived shortly thereafter, stepping in while Kenichi waited outside for everyone. However, Anemone came out and said she wanted to have Kenichi’s baby since she now could, prompting an awkward conversation to play out.

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 saw Primula take issue with how he was handling the situation. They then celebrated Anemone's milestone by having red rice that night, reflecting the Japanese tradition. Mallow then came to visit them the next day to discuss how to get rid of Thogalum. Kenichi then set up modern patio furniture to have their meeting at, prompting him and Primula to go into merchant mode.

Ad

Kenichi then asked Mallow for Primula’s hand in marriage, which he laughed at before saying there was nothing left for him to give. This led Primula to begin crying happy tears, with everyone having a feast to celebrate that night. It was then revealed that Mallow and Primula planned to open up a branch of their company in Astrantia to help the Eupatoriums. The next day, Kenichi was visited by Norspaul, who was shocked to learn that Primula married Kenichi.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 saw him respectfully relinquish his pursuit of her likewise. Focus then shifted to Thogalum learning of the Mallow Trading Company’s latest moves as Kenichi and co met up with the Eupatoriums. Kenichi then caused a stir at the Thogalum Trading Company, causing Thogalum himself to come out and inspect. The two sides then fought, with Kenichi and his allies proving victorious. Thogalum tried to escape, prompting Kenichi to destroy his physical storefront.

Ad

Mallow and Primula then called out to him that everything was settled and he didn’t have to destroy anything else since they could utilize the property. Kenichi then revealed the presence of the Eupatoriums, painting Thogalum’s actions in a light which suggested he was planning to murder the Viscount. The Viscount then told Thogalum to flee if he wanted to live, permitting him to take whatever he can carry if he relinquished all other assets.

Ad

Kenichi is summoned by royalty in the final scenes of The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 saw Thogalum tease that he knew something about why Primula was kidnapped before he left town. As he said this, a summons arrived from the king for Kenichi. Thogalum laughed at this before departing, using a phrase which implied Kenichi was in trouble. Kenichi tried to think of what Thogalum meant about Primula, eventually concluding that it was his fault Primula got kidnapped.

Ad

He shared his theory with Mallow and Primula that night, but they were unbothered, calling it a risk of doing business. Focus then shifted to Anemone parting ways with Mary by handing her a book she secretly made for Mary specifically. Kenichi and co then bid Norspaul and Crouton’s family goodbye as they departed, with Mary and Anemone promising to meet again. Kenichi then packed his home up and left with his family by his side as the episode ended.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 11 sets up a politically tense and exciting finale given Kenichi’s summons to meet with the king. Fans can expect Kenichi to be forced to do something for the king, which should set up what a hypothetical second season would focus on. More likely than not, this favor will have to do with the inventor whom Kenichi thinks is from Japan like him.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback