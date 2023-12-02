The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 7 am PT worldwide. With the canon storyline advancing into the fourth volume of Daisuke Aizawa’s original light novel series, the anime has successfully kicked off the "Black Rose Civil War Wedding Incident."

In light of this, the forthcoming episodes will shine a much-deserving spotlight on Rose Oriana, who rarely made an appearance throughout the sequel. Cid is now disappointed with his “Rose senpai,” as he deems her to be one of the pivotal catalysts to add intrigue to his “eminence in shadowy” journey.

The misconception and confusion promise a mix of hilarity and enthrallment as the story takes an intriguing turn for them.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 10 release date and time for all regions

Sticking to its schedule, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and other pertinent syndications in Japan. Below are the release dates and times for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Where to watch The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 10

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 10 and beyond will be exclusively available on Hidive for fans globally. Hidive has both seasons 1 and 2 in their English-subbed and dubbed formats. Other streaming options like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll have not included the anime in their extensive libraries.

How many episodes are left in The Eminence in Shadow season 2

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 is slated for a 12-episode run from October 4 to December 20, 2023. Each episode, sticking to its original schedule, is released every Wednesday on Hidive. With episode 9 releasing on November 29, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 will be left with three episodes to conclude the season.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 8: A brief recap

Tagging alongside 664 and 665, Rose headed to the Oriana kingdom for a recon mission. Upon reaching the location to keep an eye on Perv Asshat, the three met 559, another Shadow Garden member who was also assigned the task. While observing the activities of First Children at Fort First, they saw Kouadoi, one of the Cult’s leaders.

Rose’s mother, Reina, also happened to be there and used her blood to open a portal akin to the Sanctuary to summon the Ring of Succession. 559 decided to attack Reina, but Rose decided to defend her mother, which eventually made her a Shadow Garden’s traitor.

Elsewhere, while enjoying his milkshake at Marie’s new restaurant, Cid wondered about how Rose could potentially become a tyrant whom he could slay later for glory. Given that he mistakenly believed that Rose killed her father on purpose to become a queen and desired to become a monstrous tyrant, Cid wanted to help her on her quest.

With the Oriana Kingdom under the tyrannic rule of Perv Asshat, residents like Marie were suffering financially as the soldiers frequently extorted the people for fake. However, Cid again helped Marie by killing the soldiers and returning all her money. 559, 664, and 665 continued fighting Kouadoi for three days, and they eventually reached their limit.

However, Shadow made a dramatic entrance and saved them by completely resuscitating them. After killing Kouadoi, 559 revealed to Shadow that Rose decided to marry Perv Asshat, which made him utterly enraged as he wanted to become a strong tyrant that he had envisioned. Cid instantly decided to confront Rose about her decision.

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 10 (speculative)

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 10 is titled “Kago no Tori" (Japanese: 籠の鳥), which roughly translates to Caged Bird, hinting at the current circumstances of Rose Oriana. As the character has become a prized possession of the Cult, she’s helpless to save her family and the kingdom from their worst fate.

Given the two promo teasers for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 10, the upcoming events will see Cid infiltrate the Oriana palace to confront Rose. Epsilon and the Numbered Shadow Garden members will also join him on his new quest.

Stay tuned for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 10 news, preview, and other updates that are yet to be revealed.

