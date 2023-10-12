The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST in Japan. Given the events that transpired in the previous episode, Shadow has indeed run out of catchphrases, and it would be hilarious how difficult it will be for him to form new ones befitting the situation.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 3 holds the promise of the long-anticipated showdown between Mary and Elizabeth. However, Shadow’s intervention disrupted the revival process of the Blood Queen, which casts doubt on whether fans will witness the reunion of the master and her devoted followers after a thousand years.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 3 release date and time for all regions

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 3 will air this Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 7 am PT worldwide. HIDIVE is the only platform to stream all the latest episodes of the anime exclusively on its platform in both English subbed and dub versions.

Below are the release dates and timings for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 3 across the regions, along with the respective timezones:

Pacific Time - 7 am, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Central Time - 9 am, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Eastern Time - 10 pm, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

British Summer Time - 3 pm, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 7:30 pm, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 4 pm, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 12:30 am, on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Philippines Standard Time - 10 pm, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Brazil Time - 11 pm, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 6 pm, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 8 am, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time - 5 pm, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

A brief recap of The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1

Witnessing Juggernaut and Yukime in intense combat caused the White Demon to lay low, as he didn’t want to die. However, Shadow seemed an inferior opponent, so he jumped in to kill him and ended up losing his life in the blink of an eye.

Elsewhere, Claire and Mary entered a secret library in the Lawless City, where they encountered Beta and her Shadow Garden members.

Through Beta, the duo came to learn that the Possessed share some relation with the Progenitor Vampires, and to complete the research, the Shadow Garden needed to study the Blood Queen.

After learning that Cid’s life was in danger, Rose, who was now a member of the Shadow Garden with the name No. 666, got so immensely concerned about his safety that she almost broke her cover.

While heading to the Crimson Tower, Mary and Claire encountered Juggernaut, who almost managed to kill them, but surprisingly, Shadow came to the rescue and saved them.

During the process, Mary sustained severe injuries, but she managed to heal herself by drinking a small amount of Claire’s blood, with her consent and revealed her true nature as a vampire.

She further continued by revealing how vampires from a thousand years ago used to treat humans like livestock and ended up being hunted by humans in retaliation, causing their race to come to the brink of extinction.

Elizabeth and her followers stopped hunting humans and drinking blood to live a normal life in their newly created haven. While the normal vampires gained the ability to withstand the sun, Elizabeth couldn’t, and her hunger for blood made her unleash the red moon, letting her resort to her natural instincts.

Elizabeth eventually decided to stop herself by putting a knife through her heart. Crimson got rid of Mary, looking over Elizabeth’s body, and waited a thousand years to revive her. Upon listening to Mary’s story, Claire revealed that she might be Possessed and could become a monster at any time in the future.

Crimson was about to begin the process of necromancy using the Eye of Avarice, which Shadow managed to stop in time.

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 3 (speculative)

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 3 will see the most enthralling battle of all time, as witnessed in the original light novel series, which will now be brought to life in Nexus’ amazing adaptation. As the revival process is almost completed, the Blood Queen will reincarnate and fight whoever gets in her way.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 3 will see Elizabeth up against eight opponents, including Beta and her Shadow Garden members, Rose, Claire, Juggernaut, and Yukime. Claire will gain an unexpected advantage as her body becomes host to one of the most powerful entities, a figure who was initially unveiled in the first season.

Stay tuned for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 3 news, preview, and other updates that are yet to be revealed.

