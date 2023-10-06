The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1 review: Cid enters the Lawless City, Claire teams up with a vampire hunter

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1, “Lawless City,” was released on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. As the title proclaims, the premiere was all about introducing the infamous city, known for being the epicenter of criminal activities, where the rule of survival of the fittest prevails. The episode acted as a prelude, setting the stage for Cid’s new mission.

Under the skilled direction of Kazuki Nakanishi and Nexus’s adaptation, breathing life into the characters, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1 has demonstrated its success. Fans can rest assured that the sequel will continue delivering the same quality and appeal.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1 introduces the monarchs of the Lawless City

The infamous watchdog of Crimson tower

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1 kicked off with all the Seven Shades of Shadow Garden having an audience with Shadow/Cid regarding their recent victory in saving Midgar from the clutches of the Cult of Diablos. Although the next stop for them was the Oriana Kingdom, the unusual fund circulation in the Lawless City caused them to unanimously make it their next destination.

Out of the blue, the unusual red moon caught their attention, which the Shadow Garden believed to be a recurrence of a catastrophic disaster that was unleashed in the Lawless City thousands of years ago. To which Shadow responded by saying he wanted to embark on the quest alone.

Elsewhere, Kinmeki and Quebec decided to raid the Crimson Tower of the Lawless City to eliminate the Blood Queen. However, to their surprise, they encountered and got defeated by the infamous White Demon, a legendary criminal with the largest bounty on his head, who now became the watchdog of the tower.

Arrival at the Lawless City

After winning the Bushin Festival Championship, Claire left for the Lawless City to eliminate vampires lurking in the shadows. However, feeling frustrated by her younger brother’s persistent avoidance of her sisterly affection, she decided to bring him along with her to her next mission without his consent, she decided to bring him along on her next mission without his consent.

However, for Cid, it was a win-win, as he ultimately had to arrive at the Lawless City sooner in his Shadow persona, unleashing his eminence in shadowy adventures once again. On the contrary, Claire wanted to bulk up her little brother’s resume that could help him land a good and acceptable position in the Midgar’s Knight Order.

The siblings eventually ran into a slave merchant where Cid found it hard to recognize the captives, Kinmeki and Quebec, whom he fought earlier in the Bushin Festival.

Cid Meets Mary

After escaping his sister once again, Cid went on a stroll around the city to run into something interesting that would give him a reason to switch to his Shadow persona. Within a few minutes of being outside, Cid fell victim to multiple pickpocket attempts. However, he swiftly turned the tables by counter-pickpocketing the thieves, firmly believing that no one could best in any aspect.

He soon came across a group of individuals mercilessly attacking a lifeless ghoul that had been reanimated by the magical effects of the red moon. This creature had begun to infect others, turning them into ghouls. They were about to move towards Cid, which made him excited as he could now transform into Shadow.

His excitement soared when he was saved by a vampire hunter named Mary. However, what truly quickened her heart rate were her enigmatic catchphrases. With the city gripped by terror as ghouls ran amok, Cid assumed his Shadow persona and rescued people, all the while repeating the same enigmatic catchphrases.

Claire and Mary join forces

Being a master of deception, Cid dressed a ghoul’s corpse as him, hoping it would give him some time to be away from her. While Claire was mourning the loss of her brother, Mary arrived at the scene and assured her that Cid was alive.

Mary herself had no idea of Cid’s whereabouts, and she speculated that the vampire might have taken him to the Crimson Tower. It was believed they intended to use him as a catalyst to awaken the Blood Queen, who had been in a deep slumber for a thousand years.

At the Crimson Tower, the temporary monarch learned that the preparation for sacrifice had begun to bring Elisabeth to life. Elsewhere, Yukime and Juggernaut decided to battle each other, but their fight was interrupted by Shadow making a dramatic entrance with his slime sword and his classic crowbar.

Final thoughts on The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1, “The Lawless City”

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1 skillfully introduced viewers to the enigmatic Lawless City and set the stage for Cid’s new shadowy adventures. The episode successfully brought the characters to life, ensuring fans that the sequel will maintain its quality.

The debut of new characters in The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1, like Mary, White Demon, and others, has added excitement to the series, offering fresh dynamics and challenges for Cid. Meanwhile, the absence of beloved characters like Alexia, Iris, and Oriana has been felt, leaving fans eager for their return.

Studio Nexus deserves commendation for faithfully adapting the essence of the light novel into an engaging animation, promising a thrilling continuation of Cid’s adventures in the Isekai world. The Lawless City holds the promise of more mysteries and intense battles in the episodes to come.

