The Great Cleric episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Great Cleric episode 11 is set to be released on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 2:00 am JST. With Luciel having hilariously lost his libido due to his abuse of Substance X, fans can expect the final episodes of the season to play up the comedy of his current situation.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for The Great Cleric episode 11 right now. What fans do have is confirmed release information.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Great Cleric episode 11 while speculating on what to expect.

The Great Cleric episode 11 set to see Luciel question what purpose there is to his new life after latest discovery

Release date and time, where to watch

The Great Cleric episode 11 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 2:00 am JST on Friday, September 15, 2023. Many international regions will see the installment released sometime during the day on Thursday, September 14, 2023, instead. A select few territories will share the Friday, September 15 calendar premiere date.

International viewers can stream The Great Cleric episode 11 on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. However, it should be noted that the platform will face a slight delay in making it available due to the nature of its simulcast agreements.

The Great Cleric episode 11 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10:00 am, Thursday, September 14

Eastern Standard Time: 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 14

British Summer Time: 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 14

Central European Summer Time: 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 14

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, September 14

Philippine Standard Time: 1:00 am Friday, September 15

Japanese Standard Time: 2:00 am JST, Friday, September 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am Friday, September 15

Episode 10 recap

The Great Cleric’s 10th episode began with Luciel heading to the local Adventurer’s Guild to order 10 more barrels of Substance X. The guild’s boss then asked Luciel to heal people at his guild, to which he agreed. Thankfully, he was able to use an area-of-effect spell to heal everyone at once. The adventurers then tried coming up with a nickname for him, eventually settling on Saint Weirdo.

Luciel then met with Cattleya, who gave him words of encouragement before he headed into the Labyrinth again. He returned less than a week later, finding that Cattleya had new weapons, armor, and items for him from the Pope.

It was then suggested by Cattleya that Substance X is actually a drug that is influencing his skill. She and Luciel met with the Pope, where she explained the Substance X situation.

The Pope claimed it was originally made to awaken people’s latent talents in pill form. A device was then created that could replicate the recipe in liquid form, which was renamed God’s Lament.

Luciel later received a letter from the Pope, which revealed that Substance X actually provides a myriad of benefits but eliminates one of a person’s primal urges. The episode ended with Luciel realizing he had no libido whatsoever after using the drink so heavily.

What to expect (speculative)

After the hilarious reveal of what Substance X took away from him, The Great Cleric episode 11 will likely see Luciel continue to focus on his training above all else. The episode is also expected to see Luciel finally hear back from his lady friends in Merratoni, possibly even revealing that they knew what Substance X would take from him all along.

The Great Cleric episode 11 may also see similar responses to Luciel’s current situation from Cattleya and the Pope. The tone of the episode will likely be a largely comedic one, playing up Luciel’s current emotional state rather than focusing primarily on advancing the series’ plot.

