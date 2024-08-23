The Jujutsu Kaisen ending has a definitive best option, and it involves answering almost no questions

It has been officially announced that the Jujutsu Kaisen ending will happen in five chapters by September 30, 2024. Creator Gege Akutami took to social media to announce the news.

While it seems promising, it might leave the series' conclusion quite open-ended. There are a couple of loose ends that need tying up, so doing so in just five chapters looks like a tough task. But Akutami hasn't failed to come up with something utterly surprising each week.

Here's a look at the theory that speculates on the definitive Jujutsu Kaisen ending.

Jujutsu Kaisen ending could involve answering nearly no questions

Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna (Image via Sportskeeda)

The potential definitive Jujutsu Kaisen ending could be one that's left open-ended. A theory surfaced in the fandom following Akutami's announcement. Considering the points it puts forth, the theory seems plausible and might be the way the creator goes to satisfy as many fans as possible.

Trending

The theory notes that there are four loose ends yet to be tied up - Sukuna vs Yuji; the fate of Yuta/Gojo; Kinji Hakari vs Uraume, and Kenjaku and the Merger. As per the theory, Yuji vs Sukuna will progress as it is now, with Yuji overpowering the Demon King in typical Shonen Manga protagonist fashion. Given that Yuji now has his Domain, it might be a Domain clash, with the teen winning.

The theory then speculates that Yuji, having been imprinted with Sukuna's techniques, will unleash Fire Arrow or Fuga and use Binding Vows to wipe out Sukuna for good. This encounter could end in two ways - Sukuna dies acknowledging Yuji or Sukuna enraged at Yuji, vows to return to slaughter him.

Kenjaku (Image via MAPPA)

Further, Hakari will have continued to fight and have beaten Uraume off-screen. The pair was last glimpsed in chapter 252 where Uraume spoke of Sukuna yet holding back his full power.

Since then, though, there has been no sign of them. With that in mind, Akutami might show Hakari walking away victorious before joining the group of Yuji, Todo and Maki (returned once recovered).

The theory proceeds to build up to a final conclusion, where the Merger actually occurs. Due to the unknowns of Kenjaku's technique, both Kenjaku and Yuta return to their original bodies. The Merger births a beast that wreaks havoc in Shinjuku as Yuji, Yuta, Hakari, Maki and Todo watch on.

Witnessing such a horrifying sight, Yuji is resolute in his desire to exorcise all Curses. That then leads to an ambiguous ending, where the next generation of Jujutsu Sorcerers, those beyond just special grade, go on a relentless campaign to wipe out all Curses and fight the Merger Beast.

Final Thoughts

Yuji Itadori (Image via MAPPA)

This theory seems like a plausible one but knowing Akutami, it might not be this straightforward.

Moreover, it leaves a loophole regarding Kenjaku's return in his original body and what happens to him once he begins the Merger. Again, Yuta's fate also hangs in the balance, as it's unclear what happens to him next.

Jujutsu Kaisen ending this way might satisfy a lot of fans, but this will also leave the story quite volatile. It would answer nearly no questions that have cropped up during the story. For instance, Hakari and Uraume's fight is one battle that has been interesting but could be tied up off-screen.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback