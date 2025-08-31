The latest One Piece chapter suggests Garling’s ability could rival the Sun God’s legacy

One Piece continues to blend mythology and hidden truths, and the latest chapter 1158 suggests an ability connected to Saint Figarland Garling, which, potentially, can rival even that of the Sun God. With the Gorosei and the Holy Knights displaying Mythical Zoan powers, fans cannot help but wonder what Garling has in his arsenal instead.

The chapter's symbolism, his celestial associations, and the comparison to Norse figures show that Garling's role will likely extend beyond mere leadership, implying a power that may shift the scale of the world.

Disclaimer: The article is a speculative theory and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Exploring Saint Figarland Garling's powers in One Piece

Figarland Garling at God Valley in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1158 implies that Saint Figarland Garling's power may be far greater than fans expected, perhaps even comparable to the legacy of the Sun God. Since fans know the Gorosei and the Holy Knights possess Mythical Zoan powers, it seems reasonable to assume Garling has one as well. All signs point to something rooted in Norse mythology.

Fenrir is a powerful candidate, the great wolf woven deeply into the myth of Ragnarok. Fenrir is linked to the moon, which is particularly interesting since Garling’s design already incorporates a lunar-based theme.

Although this mythological construct is similar to another theme in One Piece involving the light vs. dark conflict. The picture painted of Skoll, chasing the sun, can be correlated to Shanks, reviving the legacy of the Sun God by passing the will of Joy Boy to Luffy.

Garling's appearance ties him to Lunar symbolism in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

On the other hand, Hati, who chases the moon, aligns with Shamrock, Garling’s own son, who is chasing after his father for power and approval. This suggests that Garling is not just a military figure for the Celestial Dragons, but also a cosmic counterpart to the Sun God, a representative of lunar authority.

The chapter even offers clever symbolic hints. Garling's appearance can fluctuate between star-like when viewed head-on and crescent moon-like from the side, furthering this celestial theme.

Additionally, Garling is introduced at the same time that Saturn is redeemed as a Gorosei "satellite." Garling, however, is depicted as the only character who ascended to his position. This recalls imagery of the moon Fenrir orbiting Gemini as Saturn in the universe, suggesting Garling is not merely a leader but a mythic figure tied to balance and destruction.

Garling's powers could contrast with Joy Boy in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

If Garling does indeed wield Fenrir’s Mythical Zoan, then the implications are massive. In mythology, Fenrir is fated to destroy the gods themselves, symbolizing the end of order. In One Piece, this would mean Garling’s role is to counterbalance the return of the Sun God through Luffy.

In a way, he is the Celestial Dragons' ultimate weapon, a power intended to match the dawn that the D. lineage promised. Such a power places Garling not only as a commander, but as a legendary opponent whose presence contradicts the Sun God's legacy.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1158 suggests Saint Figarland Garling’s potential power could be equal to the mythological weight of the Sun God. His connection to the moon, the myth of Fenrir, and the links from Skoll and Hati imply a cosmic balance between the representative forces of dusk and dawn.

If Garling is using Fenrir’s Mythical Zoan power, he potentially could be the Celestial Dragons’ ultimate response to Joy Boy's resurrection. This will make him an opposing counterforce meant to challenge Luffy's direction.

