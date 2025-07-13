The next Chainsaw Man plot twist will be through Asa, and Denji might have to choose again

Chainsaw Man's latest chapter was nothing short of chaotic and mind-boggling. Asa/Yoru and Denji's battle against the Falling Devil continued, becoming more one-sided. Despite Yoru shooting out all her weapons at the Primal Fear, the Falling Devil had no issues in intercepting them effortlessly and redirecting them at the protagonist pair.

The chapter ended on a plot twist that could yet again put Denji in quite a tough spot. To put it briefly, Asa/Yoru and Denji sought refuge in a nearby shop. But their attempt was foiled a few moments later as the Falling Devil rained down Yoru's barrage of weapons on them. The final panel depicted one of the instruments directly pierce Asa/Yoru's head.

Given the Fire Devil's words and the present state of affairs, the orange-haired teen may put on the spot again.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Potential upcoming plot twist may compel Denji to make yet another tough decision

Asa/Yoru and Denji (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 208 is titled "Changed My Mind". Knowing Tatsuki Fujimoto's genius, this is very likely a foreshadowing of something and the story's recent events (coupled with Part II as a whole) point at one thing - Asa and Yoru being split. The end of the latest chapter sees a weapon impale Asa/Yoru's head right down the middle. Now looking back, this has been teased many times.

For starters, the cover art for Part II featured Denji (in Hybrid Form) cutting Asa's head from the top, in half. This seems to be a direct nod at the bond Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru share, i.e., two entities controlling a half each of the same brain. Next, at an early point in Part II, Denji cuts a cake with his bare hand and in the next chapter, Yoru wears a T-shirt with the word "Cake" on it.

Fujimoto has done this multiple times where the smallest of details are considerable hints to future events in Chainsaw Man. Moving on, the Fire Devil's reveal has been the latest and most surprising event. Its introduction ended with an intriguing scene wherein the Devil stated something crucial - Denji will have to choose between 2 options again.

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

That exact prediction may very well be materializing now. This cycles back to the initial belief of Asa and Yoru being split, possibly even fusing or simply dying altogether. Addressing the last point first, a direct hit to the head like in chapter 208 is fatal and could lead to the character's permanent death. But that outcome is very unlikely, given their importance in the story.

The next consideration is a possible split of Asa and Yoru in Chainsaw Man. Since they share a brain, the common belief was that at some point, they would fuse or one of them would seize total control. There is also the Fight Club Theory, which positions Asa as the true War Devil and Yoru a figment of her imagination. But putting that aside, the spear through the head may just fuse Asa and Yoru.

In that case, Asa becomes Chainsaw Man's true War Devil and unlocks her full power after healing. Given the damage sustained, the brain would regrow a part of it, making it unmarked territory, i.e., room for fusion. This assumption can be made considering Denji and Power's exploits with healing through blood consumption. With this addressed, the final option remaining is a total split.

It is also possible that Yoru is somehow expelled from Asa's body and becomes a separate entity. However, considering their co-dependence, they will likely need each other to survive, which is exactly the choice Denji will need to make - save Asa and let Yoru perish or vice versa. But then again, both are crucial to the narrative and it cannot be that Fujimoto does away with one of them now.

In Conclusion

Chainsaw Man Part II artwork (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto, Viz Media)

As has been the case, Chainsaw Man chapter 208 was chaotic, emotional, and fueled a lot of excitement for what it is to come. It did very well to once again establish Tatsuki Fujimoto's reputation for incredibly detailed storytelling and subtle foreshadowing. Chapter 208's ending raised alarms about Asa/Yoru's fate.

The event appears to echo subtle hints that have been dropped along the way throughout Part II - the cover art, Asa and Yoru's complex bond, the “Cake” parallel, and now, the chapter's title itself. Up next could be a vital transformation for the pair - a melding of the pair, a separation, or an evolution in power.

Such speculation finds further weight in the Fire Devil’s ominous prediction of Denji soon having to face a tough choice. By now, the lines between literal and symbolic storytelling are blurred but it seems like a defining moment draws closer. As the story develops into complexity, chapter 208 has set the stage for a major shift.

