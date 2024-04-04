The origin of All Might's most iconic pose moves the My Hero Academia fandom to tears

My Hero Academia chapter 419 will be released on April 8, 2024. Some of the extra pages of the latest volume of the series, volume 40, were released, which could have revealed the inspiration behind All Might's iconic pose.

The Symbol of Peace displayed his pose after his fight with All for One in My Hero Academia season 3. The fight was completely one-sided as the former had exhausted all his power, and the latter had enough quirks, which he had stolen, to overpower All Might. Fortunately, justice prevailed, and All Might ended the fight with the United States of Smash and displayed this pose.

An X user (@MightyGazelle1) recently uploaded one of the extra pages of the latest volume 40. This revealed that All Might's mother could inspire this iconic pose, and fans have been in tears and wondering how beautiful this inspiration is.

Disclaimer: This article has potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga series and has the author's opinion.

Fans react to the inspiration behind All Might's iconic pose in My Hero Academia

The mother of All Might was revealed for the first time in chapter 403 when All Might was about to tell his origin story after All for One was about to kill him. This chapter was also pretty special as it featured the return of Bakugo after he was speculated dead by most fans.

Volume 40 of My Hero Academia was scheduled to be released on April 4, 2024. Still, the extra pages of this volume have already been released, and one of its pages featured a little Toshinori (All Might) and his mother.

The first appearance of All Might's mother (right) with a little All Might (left) (Image via Shueisha)

She was raising her hand in the air, which was reminiscent of the pose All Might displayed after he defeated All for One, which is also one of the most iconic poses of the hero. This had fans realizing that the inspiration behind All Might's iconic pose could be the hero's mother.

Moreover, the title of volume 40 and the chapter where All Might's mother made her first appearance, chapter 403, had the same title, 'The End of an Era and...' So there could be an influence of All Might's mother on the hero's career.

Fans in tears over the reveal of the inspiration behind All Might's iconic pose

As expected, this reveal took a toll on the series' fandom, which shared its reaction to this X user's tweet. While some shared their amazed reactions to this extra page of volume 40, some speculated that All Might's mother could be why he became a hero.

"All Might would be a mama's boy. And I mean that as a complement."

A fan took a wholesome approach to the latest art regarding All Might's mother and speculated that the hero could be a mama's boy, meaning he could be closest to his mother compared to other family members. This could be true, considering the author hasn't revealed any other family member of All Might yet, other than his mother.

"You can mock MHA for lots of things. But All Might's characterisation isn't one of them. Hori made an outstanding jog when it came to create a traditional hero - no gore or morally grey story - who still is one of the best characters in the series."

All Might as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Another fan took this moment to compliment the Symbol of Peace and how the author, Kohei Horikoshim, wrote it. To no one's surprise, My Hero Academia could be criticized by its fandom or certain characters. However, we can consider All Might one of the best-written characters who cannot be criticized.

Just like Izuku Midoriya, All Might was also born without any quirks and was fortunate enough to meet Nana Shimura, who passed on One for All to him. This makes All Might the strongest hero in the series, but he never forgets his origin as a hero with no quirk.

"THIS MAKES ME SO HAPPY.....Lil Might must've been so inspired by her to be a hero before he even met Nana"

All Might as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

One fan related All Might's story to the series' protagonist, Izuku Midoriya. After it was announced that Izuku would never awaken a quirk, his only support was his mother, who never let her son fall into despair. Similarly, All Might's mother could be the reason behind not falling into depression for not having a quirk.

"Sheesh almost 100k likes I ain’t know the fandom was this strong still"

As of this article's publication, the X user's post was nearing 1 million views, and one fan seemed skeptical about how the fandom for this series was still active. This could be thanks to the hype created by the final arc that has crossed every fan's expectations.

