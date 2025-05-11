Jujutsu Kaisen has never shied away from exploring the complexity of power and identity. Yuta Okkotsu's attempt to possess Gojo Satoru's body, in the Shinjuku Showdown arc, is evidence of such. This bold plot twist left readers stunned with its action spectacle and emotional depth. However, as the story progressed, the focus shifted from the execution of this twist to how it affected Gojo's legacy.

While the initial handling of Yuta wielding Gojo's powers was exciting, the later treatment of this development was contentious among fans. Some perceived it as a moving tribute to Gojo's lasting impact, while others felt it diminished his character's stature. This split in opinion indicates the fine line between paying homage to a character's legacy and pushing the plot.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime/manga.

How the real issue with Yuta using Gojo's body in Jujutsu Kaisen is its ending, not its execution, explained

The real problem with Yuta taking Gojo's body in Jujutsu Kaisen is not the idea or the execution—it's where the arc is wrapped up. Granting Yuta Gojo's body is a bold, controversial, and emotionally heavy decision. The writing, the pacing, and the artwork for this section are all excellent. The Domain Clash between Sukuna and Yuta, utilizing Gojo's Limitless and Domain Expansion, is a visual treat.

The stakes feel urgent with the imposed time limit, and Inumaki’s support, followed by a successful Hollow Purple, lands as one of the series' most satisfying payoff moments. From a writing and art perspective, this segment is sharp, deliberate, and engaging. But it’s not the execution that fails—it’s what follows that does.

Expand Tweet

The emotional core behind this plot choice is often misunderstood. Criticize it as disrespecting Gojo's legacy, but that's the point. Jujutsu Kaisen has consistently depicted Gojo's power as a curse. From Hidden Inventory to his demise, Gojo's life is one of emotional loneliness, power without tranquility, and human frailty hidden behind a divine burden.

The consequences of his death, particularly Sukuna's distraught response to the devastation and "Geto's" presence, highlight the tragedy. Gojo wasn't permitted rest, not even in death. He's become an actual weapon, wielded in a final effort to kill Sukuna, and this objectification is a key part of his character development. It isn't disrespecting him—it's finishing his tragedy.

Sukuna and Yuta in Gojo's body domain clash (Image via Shueisha)

Yuta stepping into Gojo’s body is a narrative tool that brings all of this full circle. It’s not about “Gojo returning;” it’s about a body too powerful to let die, even if the soul is long gone. When Yuta uses Gojo’s techniques to press Sukuna, it feels meaningful because it mirrors how Gojo himself once pushed Sukuna.

The Domain Clash becomes a reflection of the earlier fight, but now with a sense of urgency and desperation. The execution sells the illusion of Gojo one more time without betraying who Gojo was or what his story represented.

But the ending unravels all that momentum. After a high point like Hollow Purple being executed again, Sukuna takes the hit and seemingly brushes it off. While one might excuse this due to Sukuna’s original Heian body being tougher than Megumi’s, it still creates a problem. This isn’t any ordinary attack—it’s Hollow Purple, the very move that turned the tide in the previous battle.

Yuta fighting Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

Seeing Sukuna walk away relatively unscathed kills the tension and undermines the moment’s weight. Then, rather than letting the time limit build naturally to a turning point, it's brushed off like a punchline. Yuta’s time runs out quickly, and fans are shifted to the next plan as if the fight didn’t matter. It’s an anti-climax that leaves little emotional residue for what should have been a major sacrifice.

This poor ending isn’t just a pacing problem—it’s a character problem. Yuta using Hollow Purple could have been the in-universe reason for burning through his time too fast. It was already established he was inexperienced with Limitless. Instead, fans get a vague cut-off with no narrative follow-through.

Gojo post death talking to Geto as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

There’s no mistake, no emotional beat, no moment of Yuta realizing he pushed too hard. Instead, it’s just gone, and the battle moves on. Compare that with Gojo’s final stand, where every move felt like it could be his last, and every choice had consequences. Yuta’s exit lacks that sense of personal cost.

The real tragedy is how this undercuts the brilliance that came before. If the series had leaned into Yuta’s inexperience as a fatal flaw—perhaps overreaching with Hollow Purple or misjudging Sukuna’s regeneration—then it would have preserved the thematic integrity. Fans would have seen Yuta’s reverence for Gojo clash with his own limitations.

Jujutsu Kaisen's audience would have seen a genuine passing of the torch, not just a mechanical time-out. Gege already set this up earlier. Yuta’s unfamiliarity with Limitless was acknowledged. There was no need to invent a short time limit gag and move on; there was an organic path already laid down.

Final thoughts

Yuta as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

In the Shinjuku Showdown arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, the problem isn’t Yuta using Gojo’s body—it’s how that arc concludes. The execution of the setup is sharp, the themes land, and the art is exceptional. But the payoff slips into rushed territory, where stakes dissolve, and meaningful character moments are replaced by plot convenience.

In trying to keep the story moving, Jujutsu Kaisen misses a beat it had perfectly prepared. Yuta’s actions deserved a proper ending, and Gojo’s legacy deserved a better farewell.

